Golden Eagle volleyball earns team academic award

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston volleyball team is a recipient of the United States Marine Corps (USMC)/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade point average of 3.30 or higher on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.

Minnesota Crookston volleyball had the 2020 fall season canceled due to COVID-19. UMN Crookston played one official match in the spring of 2021 against University of Mary and also played scrimmages.