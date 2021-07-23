UMC Teambackers host 31st Golf Classic at Minakwa in Crookston

Times Report

UMC Teambackers held their 31st annual UMC Teambackers Golf Classic presented by Altru at Minakwa Golf Course in Crookston on Friday, July 16. The event raises money for athletic scholarships at UMN Crookston. UMC Teambackers made more than $5,500 in the raffle and over $11,000 from the golf tournament.

The Altru Cup was claimed by the Ye Ole Print Shoppe sponsored team of Jay Amiot, Judy Anderson, Dale Stoe, Alex Stoe and Rob Stoe, who won Flight A. The Dee, Inc. sponsored team of Hunter Plante, Kolby Castillo, Mike Christopherson, Trey Christopherson and Matt Fischer won Flight B. The Scobey’s Pub and Grub/Crookston United Insurance sponsored team took second in Flight A, while the Choice Therapy/American Crystal Sugar sponsored team took third in Flight A. The Ness Cafe/Crookston Pet Clinic team took second in Flight B, while the Altru team took third in Flight B.

The UMC Teambackers raffle winners were Kari Torkelson, who won $2,500. Matt Hiller won $1,500, while Don Morgan and Craig Miller each won $500. Sam Melbye won a fishing trip from Bugsy’s on Bostic in Baudette, Minn. Trevore Brekken won a teeth-whitening kit from Renu Dental, while Sandy Lindtwed took home a Blackstone griddle. Kristy Morris-Leas won a 55-inch LED television.

In addition, Don Forney won the canoe-chipping contest sponsored by Thrivent. Jason Tangquist won the marshmallow drive contest sponsored by Aaron Horak Farmers Insurance. Julio Dahl had the straightest drive on hole two. Nate Smith was the closest to the hole on hole four. Brandy Chaffee had the longest putt on hole six. Casey Myklebust had the longest drive for a male on hole eight, while Carrie Clauson won the female longest drive on hole eight.

UMC Teambackers would like to thank Altru, Thrivent and Garrett Kollin and Aaron Meyer, Farmers Insurance and Aaron Horak, and Probitas Promotions and Matt Fischer, along with all of the other teams and contributors to the 2021 UMC Teambackers Golf Classic.