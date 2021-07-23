Golden Eagle volleyball signs junior college transfer

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston volleyball program announces the signing of Bojana Stekovic (OH, 5-11, Gornji Milanovac, Serbia/Marshalltown Community College). Stekovic is the third signee for the Golden Eagles joining Bailey Schaefer (OH, 5-9, Brandon, Minn./Brandon-Evansville H.S.) and Layne Whaley (DS/Lib., 5-8, Ashland, Neb./Ashland-Greenwood H.S.).

“We are very excited to add Bojana to our Golden Eagle family, she will add to our program both on the court and in the classroom,” said Head Coach Sarah Morgan. “Bojana clicked well with us during the recruiting process and we can't wait to have her join us.”

Stekovic is the first junior college signee for the Golden Eagles for the 2021 class. She brings UMN Crookston, an outside hitter who has collegiate experience.

Stekovic adds to the outside hitter position for the Golden Eagles joining Lauren Wallace (R-Sr., OH, Bloomington, Minn.) and Schaefer. UMN Crookston played just one official match in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 cancelation of the fall 2020 season. Minnesota Crookston is looking to build on their 4-24 (2-18 NSIC) mark in their last full season, played in 2019. UMN Crookston has a core of seven players returning from the 2020 squad including Wallace, Madison Klimek (So., DS/Lib., Oakdale, Minn.), Charlee Krieg (So., MH/OH, Cavalier, Minn.), Natalie Koke (R-Jr., S, Caledonia, Minn.), Bailey Mulcahy (R-So., DS/Lib., Fertile, Minn.), Maria Jose Bustos Garcia (Sr., MH, Cartagena, Colombia), and Mara Weisensel (So., MH, New Ulm, Minn.).

The student-athlete listed as having signed a National Letter of Intent or Offer of Admission to play volleyball at the University of Minnesota Crookston have been verified by the Minnesota Crookston compliance office once they sign the National Letter of Intent or once the student-athlete has accepted an Offer of Admission for Minnesota Crookston.

Stekovic was a First Team Academic All-Region selection in 2019, 2020, and 2021. She was named to the dean’s list in 2020 and 2021. Stekovic competed in eight matches during the 2020 season. She led the team with 1.48 kills per set. Stekovic also led the team with 1.85 digs per set. She had a season-high nine kills against Southwestern Community College Feb. 28 and March 4 versus Ellsworth Community College. Stekovic hit .208 against Southwestern. She notched eight digs three times during the 2020 season. As a freshman in 2019, she played in 28 matches. Stekovic averaged 0.95 kills per set. She notched 0.64 digs per set and 0.37 blocks per set. She had a season-high eight kills against North Iowa Area Community College and the Grand View University junior varsity squad.

Stekovic is the daughter of Radivoje and Rada Stekovic. She plans to major in biology at UMN Crookston. Stekovic was born March 14, 2000. Her sister Jovana Stekovic plays Division I volleyball for Long Island University.