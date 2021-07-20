Red Lake Falls Junior Golf Tournament July 26

Times Report

The 2021 Junior Golf Tournament at Oak Knolls Golf Course in Red Lake Falls will be held on Monday, July 26, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The fee for the 18-hole groups is $10; the fee for younger groups playing nine holes is $5. Competitors ages 11 to 17 will play 18 holes, while those age 10 and younger will play nine holes. Boys’ age groups are 11-12, 13-14 and 15-17. The number of girls’ age brackets will be determined by the number of entrants.

There will be medal/stroke play for all age groups. Prizes and trophies will be awarded, including numerous door prizes. There will be a putting contest plus several other contests on the course.

The preferred entry deadline is noon on Sunday, July 25, but registrations will still be accepted before 8:45 a.m. on Monday, July 26. Send your entry information to Steve Philion at 518 Champagne Avenue, Red Lake Falls, MN 56750. He can also be reached at 218 253-2499 and sphilion@rlfedu.org.

The tournament is sponsored by the Holy Family Knights of Columbus Chapter of Red Lake County.