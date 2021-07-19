Former Golden Eagles basketball player signs pro contract in Spain

Times Report

Former University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball player Javier Nicolau signed a contract to play professional basketball for Safir Fruits Alginet of Liga EBA, the fourth tier in the Spanish basketball league system.

Nicolau appeared in 23 games for CB Benicarlo of LEB Silver during the 2020-21 season. 2021-22 will mark his second season as a professional basketball player in Spain.

He averaged 4.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Nicolau played three seasons at UMN Crookston from 2017-20. He amassed 405 points, 302 rebounds, and 99 blocks. He was a member of the three most successful teams in Golden Eagle history as UMN Crookston had their best three-year run from 2017-20. Nicolau helped the Golden Eagles to their first-ever appearance at the NSIC/Sanford Health quarterfinals after a historic upset of 2016 National Champion Augustana. He started 27 games as a senior for the Golden Eagles, averaging 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. His best performance came with a double-double of 18 points and 10 boards against Waldorf. Nicolau tallied 12 points versus Concordia University-St. Paul.

Nicolau came to the Golden Eagles prior to the 2017-18 season, after playing two seasons at UCAM Murcia in Murcia, Spain, where he averaged 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Benicarlo, Spain, is located just 50 miles from his hometown of Castellon, Spain. Nicolau graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston in May of 2020 with a degree in applied studies.