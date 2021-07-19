Familiar face returns to coach UMN Crookston women's tennis

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston announced the hiring of Josh Lunak as Head Women’s Tennis Coach. Lunak returns to the role for a second stint after serving as the head coach from 2007-13. Lunak is currently the head boys and girls tennis head coach at Red River High School in Grand Forks, N.D. He is also an academic advisor at UMN Crookston.

“We are very excited to welcome back Josh as our Head Women’s Tennis Coach,” said Director of Athletics Stephanie Helgeson. “Josh did a great job in the role from 2007-13 and we are excited for him to continue to build on what he was able to do in his first stint. He has been a part of UMN Crookston for over a decade and understands the University and our athletic department.”

Lunak helped the tennis team to some of their most successful seasons in the NSIC. Lunak went winless in his first season but continued to improve the program over the next five seasons. The Golden Eagles won four matches in 2011, two in 2012, and three in 2013. Lunak led UMN Crookston to a combined four NSIC victories in his last three seasons. In Lunak’s last season as head coach in 2013 he led the Golden Eagles to a 9-0 sweep of Bemidji State University, their first sweep since a 9-0 win over University of Minnesota Morris in 2009.

Lunak took over the Red River boys and girls tennis programs in 2020.

Lunak was a state champion for Red River H.S. He played from 1994-99 winning four state team titles and a state singles title as a senior. He played in three singles finals during his high school career. As a prep, he was named Mr. Tennis North Dakota and was a nationally ranked junior player in 1996 and 1998. Lunak went on to compete collegiately at St. Cloud State. He posted a 66-17 singles record for the Huskies and a 64-30 mark in doubles. Lunak served as a team co-captain. He won an NCC Doubles Championship during the 2003 season for St. Cloud State.