Teambacker Golf Classic played at Minakwa

Times Report

The 31st annual UMC Teambacker Golf Classic Presented by Altru was held at Minakwa Golf Course on Friday, July 16. The golf scramble is a five-person team athletic scholarship fundraiser.

UMC Teambackers is the fundraising arm and directly supports Golden Eagle Athletics at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The goal of Teambackers is to help build an athletic program that will provide a sense of pride, tradition, and legacy in our community, region, and state. Consider becoming a member or purchasing a raffle ticket.

As in year's past, the Golf Classic once again had the hole-in-one contest on hole four with a $25,000 grand prize, although no one hit one tight on Friday to cause some suspense. The tees were set back and the wind was strong and in the golfers' faces, so it was a challenging shot. The hole-in-one contest is sponsored by Brost Chevrolet, Noah Insurance, and McKinnon Company. Aaron Horak Farmers Insurance was the food sponsor. Thrivent Financial representatives Aaron Meyer and Garret Kollin were game sponsors this year.