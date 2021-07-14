UMN Crookston Golden Eagle men's basketball signs Illinois guard

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball team announces the addition of Kobe Kriese (G, 6-1 190, Antioch, Ill./Antioch H.S.). Kriese is the eighth signee for the Golden Eagles for the 2021 class.

He joins Uzo Dibiamaka (G, 6-3 185, Adelaide, South Australia/Iowa Central C.C.), Nathaniel Powell (F/C, 6-9, Nottingham, England/Williston State College (N.D.), Jerome Mabry (G/F, 6-3 194, Milwaukee, Wis./Northwest College (Wyo.), Dylan Hushaw (G, 6-2 170, Las Vegas, Nev./Miles C.C. (Mont.), Zen Goodridge (F/C, 6-7 235, Orlando, Fla./Bethune-Cookman University), Marcus Thompson (F, 6-6 265, Brooklyn, N.Y./Lander University) and Ron Kirk, Jr. (G, 6-4 176, Milwaukee, Wis./Dominican H.S.).

“In a tough year for seniors in high school during Covid I am very pleased to add Kobe to our program,” said Head Coach Dan Weisse. “I really enjoyed having Kobe and his father Drew on his visit. He comes from a great family. I could grasp immediately he has the right mentality to find success on the court and off. Kobe could really score the ball at the high school level and has some leadership qualities that will serve him well in college. I believe he has the right mindset and will find success through hard work and a no quit attitude. I'm excited to help him expand his game on both ends of the floor. Kobe is a great fit for our program and finishes up our recruiting class very nicely.”

Kriese joins Kirk as UMN Crookston’s freshman recruits for the 2021-22 season. He joins Tyrese Shines (R-So., G, LaGrange, Ill.) as members of the team from the state of Illinois. Kriese adds to the guard depth for the Golden Eagles, joining fellow recruits Hushaw, Dibiamaka, and Kirk, along with returning players Shines, Ethan Channel (R-Jr., G, Beaverton, Ore.), Zach Westphal (R-Jr., G, West Fargo, N.D.), Brian Sitzmann (R-Sr., G, Savage, Minn.), Silas Xia (Sr., G, Guangzhou, China), and Sam Tiley (R-Jr., G/F, Fort Collins, Colo.

“I chose Minnesota Crookston because when I went on my visit it felt like a place I could call home,” Kriese said. “Coach Weisse made me feel very at home and was a coach I knew I could trust with my future. I felt like we built a good relationship on my first visit and I wanted to continue to build on that with him. The facilities were great, the education I’m getting there is amazing and lastly the campus was a beautiful place.”

The Golden Eagles have a core of returning players coming back for the 2021-22 season. UMN Crookston returns 2020-21 starters Sitzmann, Leonard Dixon (R-Jr., F, Damascus, Ore.), and Channel. In addition, key reserve Westphal returns, while Shines is back after missing the majority of the 2020-21 season due to injury. Hunter Lyman (R-Fr., F/C, West Fargo, N.D.) and Xia also are back in the fold for the Golden Eagles. Minnesota Crookston had a young squad for the 2020-21 season. They are looking to build on a 2-14 mark. Sitzmann is back after tallying 11.5 points per game. Dixon notched 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per tilt, while Channel averaged 10.0 points and 5.9 boards per tilt. Tiley who was with the team in the fall of 2020, is also returning to the program.

The student-athlete listed as having signed a National Letter of Intent or Offer of Admission to play men's basketball at the University of Minnesota Crookston have been verified by the Minnesota Crookston compliance office once they sign the National Letter of Intent or once the student-athlete has accepted an Offer of Admission for Minnesota Crookston.

Kobe Kriese (G, 6-1 190, Antioch, Ill./Antioch H.S.)

Kriese played basketball and football at Antioch H.S. He scored 30 points in a win over Round Lake H.S. Kriese was named Lake County All-Area Second Team during his senior season for the Sequoits. He played his senior season for first-year head coach Tim Bowen. Kriese had 19 points against Grant H.S.

“The strengths I bring to the program are that I am the hardest worker I can be and try to help my teammates in any way possible,” Kriese stated. “My abilities on offense will help spread the floor, create plays for other players, and I’ll be able to get to my spots after I do that. I’m going to try and come in and be a leader right away. My best ability is the way I can shoot the ball and help people around me get better. I’m most excited about learning from other players and gaining the knowledge that they have. I’m going to come in and try to gain all the knowledge I can. I’m super excited about getting to know the guys, coaching staff, and campus much better. I am overall excited about the experience I’m going to get at Minnesota Crookston.”