Golden Eagle baseball adds junior college player

The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team announced the addition of Ben Goelz (LHP/OF, 5-10 175, Maple Lake, Minn./Dakota County Technical College) to their signing class. Goelz is the fifth junior college signee for the Golden Eagles. He joins Dakota County and Technical College teammate Mitch Goodwin.

“We are elated to sign an elite student-athlete like Ben,” said Head Coach Steve Gust. “He can do a lot of things on the field both as a position player and left-handed pitcher. He can run, throw and hit for a high average and on-base percentage. We believe he will be an everyday player but is really intriguing on the mound. His numbers as a pitcher are above average. He adds much needed depth as a left-handed pitcher. And most importantly, he is a great student in the classroom.”

Goelz is the 18th signee for the UMN Crookston baseball program joining: Connor Bushbaum (OF, 5-11 170, Saginaw, Minn./South Ridge H.S.), Cameron DeMaria (1B/RHP, 6-7 250, Fresno, Calif./Caruthers H.S.), Nolan Dodds (OF/RHP, 5-11 155, West Fargo, N.D./Sheyenne H.S.), Justin Dykhoff (RHP/IF, 6-3 220, Wadena, Minn./Minnesota State Community and Technical College), Dalton Garbers (IF/OF, 6-3 225, Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Lincoln H.S.), Mitch Goodwin (IF, 6-0 190, Prior Lake, Minn./Dakota COunty Technical College), Tucker Holm (RHP/OF, 5-11 170, Hill City, Minn./Hill City H.S.), Derek Lindow (LHP, 6-1 175, Nevis, Minn./Nevis H.S.), Camdin Miller (IF, 6-2 205, Williston, N.D./Williston State College), Angelo Pacyga (OF, 6-1 185, Sunfish Lake, Minn./Saint Thomas Academy), Cam Quinlan (IF, 5-11 155, Cottage Grove, Minn./Hill-Murray H.S.), Isaac Roers (RHP, 6-1 170, Stacy, Minn./Forest Lake H.S.), Sawyer Satrom (RHP/3B, Portland, N.D./May-Port C.G. H.S.), Americo Sculati (OF, 6-2 190, Golden Valley, Minn./Hopkins H.S.), Logan Spencer (RHP, 6-0 160, East Grand Forks, Minn./East Grand Forks H.S.), Max Weber (IF/RHP, St. Paul, Minn./Cretin-Derham Hall H.S.), and Jakob Wiirre (RHP, 6-1 185, Mims, Fla./Vermillion Community College).

Goelz is a two-way player who will help to bolster UMN Crookston’s pitching staff and their outfield. He has high level junior college experience at Dakota County Technical College and will come in right away and compete for time.

The Golden Eagles are coming off their best season in program history. Minnesota Crookston finished with a 26-12 (18-10 NSIC) mark. The Golden Eagles had their win-percentage in program history. In addition, they were ranked for the first time in program history. Minnesota Crookston reached as high as No. 18 in the NCBWA poll and No. 19 in the Collegiate Baseball poll. They were ranked No. 8 in the final NCAA Division II Central Region poll released to the public. Minnesota Crookston had four players named to the All-NSIC Teams including Brock Reller (First Team), Mason Ruhlman (First Team), Will Zimmerman (Second Team and All-Defensive), and Jake Dykhoff (Second Team). In addition, UMN Crookston had three players, Zimmerman, Reller, and Conner Richardson named to the NSIC All-Tournament Team. The Golden Eagles made the NSIC Tournament for the fifth time in school history. UMN Crookston won three games at the NSIC Tournament, the most in program history. They finished one game shy of the NSIC Championship Game.

The student-athlete listed as having signed a National Letter of Intent or Offer of Admission to play baseball at the University of Minnesota Crookston have been verified by the Minnesota Crookston compliance office once they sign the National Letter of Intent or once the student-athlete has accepted an Offer of Admission for Minnesota Crookston.

Goelz, by the numbers

Goelz hit .363 during the 2021 season with 28 runs scored, seven doubles, three triples, and 15 RBIs. He posted a .478 on-base percentage and a .505 slugging percentage. Goelz added 12 stolen bases during the 2021 season. As a pitcher, he appeared in seven games with six starts. Golez went 3-1 and pitched 17.2 innings. He had 21 strikeouts and 18 walks. In 2020, Goelz hit .400 with 12 runs scored, three doubles, and eight RBIs. He tallied five stolen bases. He appeared in 1.1 innings on the mound during the 2020 season. As a prep, Goelz attended Maple Lake Secondary School. He was a three-time First Team All-Central Minnesota Conference pick in high school. Goelz was a four-time All-Section pick and a two-time Silver Slugger selection. He was named to the All-State team. Goelz was a two-time Academic All-American at Dakota County Technical College.

He is the son of Brandon and Jenny Goelz. Goelz plans to major in business management. He was born Nov. 6, 2000. His dad Brandon played football at Winona State. His sister Katie just completed her freshman season at the University of St. Thomas.