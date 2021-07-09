Crookston Legion baseball heads to Dickinson tourney after home loss

Mike Christopherson
Cade Coauette fires a pitch as first baseman Brooks Butt gets in fielding position.

After losing Thursday evening 14-10 to Fosston, the Crookston American Legion Nels T. Wold Post 20 Baseball team is off to Dickinson, North Dakota Friday for a weekend tournament. The tournament will wrap up the regular season for the Crookston squad, with the postseason set to begin next week.

The Thursday loss dropped Crookston’s record to 7-8.

Brooks Butt is congratulated after scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 10.

The local Legion team probably put up enough runs at Jim Karn Field to win most games, but Thursday they were done in by erratic fielding – they committed eight errors – and inconsistent pitching. Fosston was able to turn timely hits and Crookston fielding issues into nine runs over their final two at-bats.

Head Coach Rob Silvers, in blue in the center, chats up his team heading into their at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning.

With two on and two out, the game ended in the bottom of the seventh with Crookston’s Brooks Butt hitting a long fly ball to left field that was caught just short of the warning track.

Crookston is coached by Rob Silvers.