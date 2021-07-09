Crookston Legion baseball heads to Dickinson tourney after home loss

Mike Christopherson

After losing Thursday evening 14-10 to Fosston, the Crookston American Legion Nels T. Wold Post 20 Baseball team is off to Dickinson, North Dakota Friday for a weekend tournament. The tournament will wrap up the regular season for the Crookston squad, with the postseason set to begin next week.

The Thursday loss dropped Crookston’s record to 7-8.

The local Legion team probably put up enough runs at Jim Karn Field to win most games, but Thursday they were done in by erratic fielding – they committed eight errors – and inconsistent pitching. Fosston was able to turn timely hits and Crookston fielding issues into nine runs over their final two at-bats.

With two on and two out, the game ended in the bottom of the seventh with Crookston’s Brooks Butt hitting a long fly ball to left field that was caught just short of the warning track.

Crookston is coached by Rob Silvers.