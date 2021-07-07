Golden Eagles women's tennis coach, men's associate head basketball coach resigns

Times Report

University of Minnesota Crookston Head Tennis Coach and Men’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Krayton Nash has resigned from his positions to pursue a job closer to his family in Wisconsin. Nash spent four seasons at UMN Crookston.

During his time at Minnesota Crookston, Nash helped the tennis team continue to grow on and off the tennis court. His teams got better as the seasons went along on the tennis court and found success off the court. He helped coach six student-athletes to NSIC All-Academic honors.

“We are extremely grateful for the job Krayton has done on and off the court for both our tennis and basketball programs,” said Director of Athletics Stephanie Helgeson. “We will miss his energy around the department but we wish him luck in his next endeavors and understand his decision to return closer to his family.”

On the basketball court, Nash helped Minnesota Crookston to their most successful season in program history during the 2018-19 slate as the Golden Eagles went 17-16 and earned their first trip to the Sanford Pentagon for the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament quarterfinals after picking up a huge victory over Augustana University. In addition, Nash helped coach Harrison Cleary to All-American accolades and become the NSIC’s all-time leading scorer. Cleary and Javier Nicolau are both playing professional basketball in Spain.

The Golden Eagles will look to commence a search for Nash’s replacement immediately.