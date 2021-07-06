NLRA Late Models return to headline Norman County Fair in Ada

Mike Spieker

The NLRA Late Models returned as the headliner during the Norman County Fair last Thursday night. A standing room only crowd watched Harwood, N.D. driver Michael Greseth collect his 18th career Norman County Raceway win as he led every lap of the Late Model feature.

The win was the fourth different division in which Greseth has won at Norman County Raceway. He has 14 wins in the Mod Fours, one WISSOTA Modified win and a pair of IMCA Modified victories.

“It’s great to be back (at Norman County Raceway). I’ve haven’t been here in four or five years since I raced IMCA so it’s good to be back. It was a phenomenal track tonight. I can’t thank Norman County Raceway enough for bringing the Late Models here,” said NLRA rookie Greseth in KRJB/KRJM/KKCQ Victory Lane.

Greseth started on the outside of the front row and led the opening lap over Brody Troftgruben. The driver of the No. 17 never looked back and picked up the win. Four-time series champion Brad Seng finished second with Pat Doar, Shane Edginton and Tyler Peterson, who was aboard the Donny Schatz Motorsports No. 15, rounded out the top five.

The Minnesota IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series made their inaugural visit to NCR. A strong field of 10 cars made up the grid. This was the second-ever feature contested for the IMCA Sprints at NCR. The class, brand new to the region this season, runs weekly at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo. Trevor Serbus of Olivia, Minnesota led all 15 laps to claim the win over Ty Hanten, who picked up a feature win at NCR on June 10th.

Rich Pavlicek wasted no time moving from third to the lead on the opening lap of the Titan Machinery IMCA SportMod feature. Pavlicek moved by front row starters Vince Jegtvig and Brady Moore to assume the lead.

Pavlicek cruised to his third overall win of the season and second at NCR.

Trent Grager’s breakout season continued on Thursday as the Sykeston, N.D. racer claimed his fifth overall win of the season in the Norman County Implement IMCA Stock Cars. Grager chased down as passed hometown driver Kalvin Kesselberg with three laps to go to claim the win.

Four-cylinder Hornets made a rare appearance to NCR. A field of 17 took the green flag. Matt Pederson led wire-to-wire to claim the win.

This week at NCR is the King Pin Klash IMCA Stock Car special, presented by Seedex, and meet-n-greet night.

A Feature: 1. 17-Mike Greseth[2]; 2. 12S-Brad Seng[3]; 3. 11-Pat Doar[4]; 4. 5E-Shane Edginton[7]; 5. 15-Tyler Peterson[10]; 6. 18X-Shawn Meyer[8]; 7. 71-Dustin Strand[6]; 8. 1 2-Bryce Sward[5]; 9. 44-Cole Schill[19]; 10. 10-Kevin Robertson[18]; 11. E85-Jason Strand[11]; 12. 14-Brody Troftgruben[1]; 13. 2*-Cole Babcock[16]; 14. 9-Steve Anderson[14]; 15. 9R-Erik Robertson[12]; 16. 9A-Blake Anderson[15]; 17. 47-Kreig Kasin[17]; 18. (DNF) 2D-Dan Dowling[13]; 19. (DNF) 84-Joshua Johnson[9]; 20. (DNS) 16S-Jeff Hapala

Heat 1: 1. 1 2-Bryce Sward[3]; 2. 12S-Brad Seng[4]; 3. 5E-Shane Edginton[6]; 4. 15-Tyler Peterson[7]; 5. 2D-Dan Dowling[1]; 6. 9A-Blake Anderson[2]; 7. 47-Kreig Kasin[5]

Heat 2: 1. 11-Pat Doar[4]; 2. 14-Brody Troftgruben[2]; 3. 18X-Shawn Meyer[7]; 4. E85-Jason Strand[3]; 5. 9-Steve Anderson[1]; 6. 2*-Cole Babcock[5]; 7. (DNS) 16S-Jeff Hapala

Heat 3: 1. 71-Dustin Strand[3]; 2. 17-Mike Greseth[4]; 3. 84-Joshua Johnson[1]; 4. 9R-Erik Robertson[5]; 5. (DNF) 10-Kevin Robertson[2]; 6. (DNF) 44-Cole Schill[6]

IMCA NORTHERN SPORTMOD

A Feature: 1. 17-Rich Pavlicek[3]; 2. 7R-Ryan Restad[7]; 3. 3X-Andy Wagner[6]; 4. 5F-Brandon Ferris[8]; 5. 22-Vince Jegtvig[1]; 6. 2X-Brady Moore[2]; 7. 66-Kevin Veralrud[4]; 8. 5-Scott Jacobson[5]; 9. (DNF) 13C-Paul Colvin[9]

Heat 1: 1. 2X-Brady Moore[2]; 2. 22-Vince Jegtvig[1]; 3. 5-Scott Jacobson[7]; 4. 17-Rich Pavlicek[3]; 5. 66-Kevin Veralrud[4]; 6. 3X-Andy Wagner[6]; 7. 7R-Ryan Restad[9]; 8. 5F-Brandon Ferris[8]; 9. 13C-Paul Colvin[5]

IMCA STOCK CAR

A Feature: 1. 71-Trent Grager[4]; 2. 11-Kalvin Kesselberg[2]; 3. 4-Rick Schulz[3]; 4. 38-Todd Heinrich[5]; 5. 76Z-John Sandvig[1]; 6. B1-Brody Carlsrud[6]

Heat 1: 1. 76Z-John Sandvig[2]; 2. 4-Rick Schulz[4]; 3. 71-Trent Grager[5]; 4. 11-Kalvin Kesselberg[3]; 5. 38-Todd Heinrich[6]; 6. B1-Brody Carlsrud[1]

HORNETS

A Feature : 1. 4P-Matt Pederson[2]; 2. 6T-Randy Thompson[6]; 3. 00-Kevin Youngquist[4]; 4. 34-Jason Reinke[11]; 5. 28-John Current[9]; 6. 13-Chase Carlsrud[17]; 7. 0-Shawn Beto[3]; 8. 3E-Devin Goulet[16]; 9. 11-Casey Stremick[10]; 10. 50M-Brady Molter[14]; 11. 18W-David Wahl[1]; 12. 21-Chase Golliet[12]; 13. 13X-Curtis Huseth[7]; 14. 15-Gordon Hunter[8]; 15. (DNF) 5-Brandon Hunter[13]; 16. (DNF) 9-Waylon Current[5]; 17. (DNS) 11D-Shawn Dement

Heat 1: 1. 6T-Randy Thompson[2]; 2. 15-Gordon Hunter[6]; 3. 9-Waylon Current[1]; 4. 34-Jason Reinke[5]; 5. 5-Brandon Hunter[3]; 6. 3E-Devin Goulet[4]

Heat 2: 1. 00-Kevin Youngquist[6]; 2. 28-John Current[4]; 3. 21-Chase Golliet[1]; 4. 0-Shawn Beto[2]; 5. 50M-Brady Molter[5]; 6. 13-Chase Carlsrud[3]

Heat 3: 1. 4P-Matt Pederson[1]; 2. 13X-Curtis Huseth[3]; 3. 11-Casey Stremick[2]; 4. 18W-David Wahl[5]; 5. (DNS) 11D-Shawn Dement

IMCA RACESAVER SPRINT CAR

A Feature: 1. 10-Trevor Serbus[1]; 2. 13-Ty Hanten[2]; 3. 45-Monty Ferriera[5]; 4. 05-Brandon Allen[4]; 5. 1B-Brett Geldner[7]; 6. 88-Nolan Herd[8]; 7. (DNF) 21-Brett Allen[6]; 8. (DNF) 30-Matt Johnson[3]; 9. (DNF) 00-Andrew Allen[9]; 10. (DNS) 72-Tye Wilke

Heat 1: 1. 13-Ty Hanten[1]; 2. 10-Trevor Serbus[4]; 3. 45-Monty Ferriera[2]; 4. 30-Matt Johnson[5]; 5. 05-Brandon Allen[7]; 6. 21-Brett Allen[6]; 7. 1B-Brett Geldner[10]; 8. 88-Nolan Herd[3]; 9. 00-Andrew Allen[8]; 10. (DNF) 72-Tye Wilke[9]