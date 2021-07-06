Katie Engelstad to coach varsity Pirate volleyball

Mike Christopherson

Pending Crookston School Board approval when it next meets later this month, Katie Engelstad has been offered the Crookston Pirate varsity volleyball head coach position and she has accepted. She will take over for Ashley Stopa, who resigned.

Engelstad is not new to the program. She has been the junior high Pirate volleyball coach for the past three years. The 2013 Fertile-Beltrami High School graduate and onetime standout volleyball player for the Falcons also played collegiately at the University of Jamestown.

She’s hit the ground running, so to speak, this summer, conducting workouts, skills and drills, and scrimmages.

“I am very excited for the position and to be in the gym with the girls,” Engelstad tells the Times. “We’ve had a lot of progress this summer already and I am eager to see what we can accomplish heading into the season. There’s a lot of talented girls that have been training and it will be fun to see where we can go.”

Engelstad is a patient access representative at RiverView Health in Crookston.