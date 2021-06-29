Minnesota Crookston enters third season offering Trap Shooting at a four-year university

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston trap shooting team is entering their third year as a competitive team at a four-year university. The Golden Eagles have found instant success in their first two seasons as a team under Head Coach Andy Gjerswold. Minnesota Crookston has placed second in both 2019 and 2020 in the USA College Clay Target League 1A – Conference 2.

Minnesota Crookston has been represented by shooters from across the state of Minnesota, along with North Dakota, and Iowa. In 2020, UMN Crookston was led by Colton Schrempp of Victoria, Minn., who was seventh in the conference with an average of 23.2 Hailey Olson of Albertville, Minn. had the third-best season average of any female in the conference with a tally of 20.7. She finished in eighth in the entirety of the USA College Clay Target League for female shooters. The trap shooting team is a co-ed sport at UMN Crookston and is available to both male and female students.

The Golden Eagle trap shooting team will look to continue to build on their great successes moving into the 2021 season. They were one of the first four-year schools in Minnesota to offer trap shooting as a competitive club sport and the sky is the limit for the possibilities of the program moving forward. UMN Crookston competes at the Crookston Gun Club, a great facility for trap shooting with a sporting clays range. In addition, safety officers are on site during every competitive and practice round for the Golden Eagles.

