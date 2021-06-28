Crookston Legion baseball busy with games, Wood Bat Tournament

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston American Legion Nels T. Wold Post 20 Baseball has kept busy with games Wednesday through Sunday last week including the Wood Bat Tournament hosted at Jim Karn Field. Team Manager Rob Silvers shared information and scoresheets with the Times showing a loss to Stephen-Argyle Wednesday 8-6, and two losses to the Grand Forks Blues Thursday.

In Stephen-Argyle, Alex Longoria hit two home-runs and recorded 3 RBIs. Austin Trinkle and Jacob Miller also got on the board with a run. Brooks Butt pitched for over three innings striking out two players and allowing six runs followed by Ashton Larson pitching for two and striking out one.

Against the GF Blues, game one ended at 17-15 and game two 10-6 with the Blues moving past the Legion in both at Jim Karn Field. In game one, Crookston stayed consistent scoring three runs each in innings 2-4 and 7, but Grand Forks’ 11 runs in the fifth inning plus three more in the sixth sealed their fate. In game two, Crookston added four runs in the fifth inning but a fly-out ended the game.

During the Wood Bat Tournament at Karn, Crookston took home one win and one loss. They beat Win-E-Mac 7-5 and lost to Fosston 8-1. Silvers mentioned one team dropped out of the tournament late Friday night which messed up the schedule, but was happy to record a win for Crookston.