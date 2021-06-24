Minnesota Crookston Baseball adds Junior College middle infielder Goodwin to signing class

Times Report

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team announced the addition of Mitch Goodwin (IF, 6-0 190, Prior Lake, Minn./Dakota County Technical College). Goodwin is the fourth junior college signee for the Golden Eagles for the 2021 signing class.

“Mitch is a five-tool player and a great athlete,” said Head Coach Steve Gust. “He projects well at the middle infield positions, can hit for power and average, and has the arm we are looking for defensively. His all-around athleticism should make our team better both offensively and defensively. He comes from a good junior college program so he knows what it takes to win. We feel he is a piece of the puzzle to help our program take another big step forward.”

Goodwin is the 17th signee for the UMN Crookston baseball program joining: Connor Bushbaum (OF, 5-11 170, Saginaw, Minn./South Ridge H.S.), Cameron DeMaria (1B/RHP, 6-7 250, Fresno, Calif./Caruthers H.S.), Nolan Dodds (OF/RHP, 5-11 155, West Fargo, N.D./Sheyenne H.S.), Justin Dykhoff (RHP/IF, 6-3 220, Wadena, Minn./Minnesota State Community and Technical College), Dalton Garbers (IF/OF, 6-3 225, Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Lincoln H.S.), Tucker Holm (RHP/OFm, 5-11 170, Hill City, Minn./Hill City H.S.), Derek Lindow (LHP, 6-1 175, Nevis, Minn./Nevis H.S.), Camdin Miller (IF, 6-2 205, Williston, N.D./Williston State College), Angelo Pacyga (OF, 6-1 185, Sunfish Lake, Minn./Saint Thomas Academy), Cam Quinlan (IF, 5-11 155, Cottage Grove, Minn./Hill-Murray H.S.), Isaac Roers (RHP, 6-1 170, Stacy, Minn./Forest Lake H.S.), Sawyer Satrom (RHP/3B, Portland, N.D./May-Port C.G. H.S.), Americo Sculati (OF, 6-2 190, Golden Valley, Minn./Hopkins H.S.), Logan Spencer (RHP, 6-0 160, East Grand Forks, Minn./East Grand Forks H.S.), Max Weber (IF/RHP, St. Paul, Minn./Cretin-Derham Hall H.S.), and Jakob Wiirre (RHP, 6-1 185, Mims, Fla./Vermillion Community College).

Goodwin will help to immediately bolster the middle infield for the Golden Eagles. He was one of the top hitters for Dakota County Technical College and also brings strong skills defensively. Goodwin and the other signees will help the Golden Eagles replace a strong senior class of 12 student-athletes.

The Golden Eagles are coming off their best season in program history. Minnesota Crookston finished with a 26-12 (18-10 NSIC) mark. The Golden Eagles had their win-percentage in program history. In addition, they were ranked for the first time in program history. Minnesota Crookston reached as high as No. 18 in the NCBWA poll and No. 19 in the Collegiate Baseball poll. They were ranked No. 8 in the final NCAA Division II Central Region poll released to the public. Minnesota Crookston had four players named to the All-NSIC Teams including Brock Reller (First Team), Mason Ruhlman (First Team), Will Zimmerman (Second Team and All-Defensive), and Jake Dykhoff (Second Team). In addition, UMN Crookston had three players, Zimmerman, Reller, and Conner Richardson named to the NSIC All-Tournament Team. The Golden Eagles made the NSIC Tournament for the fifth time in school history. UMN Crookston won three games at the NSIC Tournament, the most in program history. They finished one game shy of the NSIC Championship Game.

The student-athlete listed as having signed a National Letter of Intent or Offer of Admission to play baseball at the University of Minnesota Crookston have been verified by the Minnesota Crookston compliance office once they sign the National Letter of Intent or once the student-athlete has accepted an Offer of Admission for Minnesota Crookston.

Goodwin hit .320 for Dakota County Technical College during the 2021 season. He led the team with 31 runs scored, eight doubles, six doubles, five home runs, and 37 RBIs. He posted a .410 on-base percentage and a team-high .670 slugging percentage. Goodwin stole 18 bases on the 2021 season. He went 3-of-3 with two runs scored, one double, and two triples in a win over Hibbing Community College. Goodwin went 3-of-4 with four runs scored and five RBIs in a 19-2 victory over Bay College. He helped the Blue Knights to a 20-16 mark during the 2021 slate. In 2020, Goodwin had 10 runs scored and two RBIs, along with eight stolen bases for the Blue Knights. Defensively, Goodwin posted a .908 fielding percentage in 2021 with 66 assists, seven double plays, and 33 putouts. As a prep, he helped lead Prior Lake H.S. to their first-ever South Suburban Conference title in 2018. He hit .321 during the 2018 regular-season for Prior Lake H.S.