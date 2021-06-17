Pirates sent off for state track and field meet

Times Report

Six members of the Crookston track and field team left Thursday morning on their way to represent the Pirates at the Class A State Meet in St. Michael.

Breanna Kressin, Caden Boike, Easton Tangquist, Emma Borowicz, Ethan Boll and Noah Kiel received a police and fire department escort as they were sent off.

The six Pirates will compete Friday at the state meet, which will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Kiel will run the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, and will also compete in the 4x100-meter relay with Boike, Boll and Tangquist.

Borowicz will compete in the 300-meter hurdles and pole vault, while Kressin will run the 100-meter hurdles.

The boys' meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday, with the girls' meet scheduled for 3:30.

