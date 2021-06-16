Golden Eagles add DII transfer Thompson

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team dipped into the transfer pool once more to pick up help down low.

Marcus Thompson, a transfer from Division II Lander University in Greenwood, S.C., signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Golden Eagles. Thompson is a 6-foot-6, 265-pound forward from Brooklyn who will have two seasons of eligibility with UMC.

“Marcus brings some Division II experience to our program,” coach Dan Weisse said in arelease. “He showed with the minutes he played he was a capable rebounder, a good passer, he runs the floor extremely well for his size, and will bring about a physicality to our team. He completes our front court and adds depth and another dimension with our post play, particularly our power forward position. He provides our team with something we didn't have at that position."

Thompson played in 14 games for Lander in 2020-21, averaging 4.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Prior to Lander, Thompson played for Monroe College, a junior college in New Rochelle, N.Y., where former Golden Eagle Ibu Jassey Demba played from 2017-2019. Thompson averaged 8.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20, shooting 50 percent and earning All-Region honors.

Thompson competed for Robert H. Goddard High School as a prep.

“The reason I chose Minnesota Crookston was because of the location, the coach, and also the school has a good reputation for sending players to the next level which is what I’m interested in,” Thompson said in a release. "UMN Crookston offers everything I want to study which is great. A strength I bring to the team is unselfishness. I want to see everybody on my team win, there is something about team success versus individual awards. By focusing on team success you can say I was able to do this as a family. Another strength I bring is a winning mentality. Even though it was a losing season last year, it doesn’t mean we can’t pull a 360. All we have to do is work.”

Thompson is the Golden Eagles' sixth signee for 2021-22, joining Ron Kirk Jr., Dylan Hushaw, Jerome Mabry, Uzo Dibiamaka, Nathaniel Powell and Zen Goodridge. UMC currently has 15 players on its roster.

Minnesota Crookston is coming off a 2-14 season in 2020-21.

