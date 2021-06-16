Crookston girls' track team holds banquet

Times Report

The Crookston girls' track and field team gathered Thursday, June 10 at CHS for its team banquet.

Awards were given out for letterwinners and team MVPs, as well as All-State awards.

LETTERWINNERS

Emma Borowicz (Sr.)

Jayden Hulst (Sr.) (Manager)

Ally Perreault (Jr.)

Amanda Schultz (Jr.)

Amelia Overgaard (Jr.)

Ava Lopez (Jr.)

Breanna Kressin (Jr.)

Hannah Loraas (Jr.)

Hayden Winjum (Jr.)

McKayla Brown (Jr.)

Olivia Huck (Jr.)

Kailee Magsam (So.)

Libby Salentine (So.)

Cassie Solheim (Fr.)

Emma Gunderson (Fr.)

Halle Winjum (Fr.)

Isabelle Smith (Fr.)

Marissa Haugen (Fr.)

Miryah Epema (8)

Ashlyn Bailey (7)

Chloe Boll (7)

Athletes needed to place in at least three meets to letter

TEAM MVPS

Amelia Overgaard (distance)

Breanna Kressin (sprints)

Emma Borowicz (all-time)

Hayden Winjum (field)

Jayden Hulst (SALT - Sportsmanship, Attitude, Leadership and Training)

ALL-STATE INDIVIDUAL HONOR ROLL

Breanna Kressin (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles)

Emma Borowicz (200 meters, 300-meter hurdles, pole vault)

Hayden Winjum (triple jump)

Kailee Magsam (400 meters)

Breanna Kressin, Ashlyn Bailey, Cassie Solheim, Emma Borowicz, Hayden Winjum (4x200-meter relay)

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE TEAM HONORS

Amanda Schultz

Amelia Overgaard

Breanna Kressin

Emma Borowicz

Emma Gunderson

Halle Winjum

Hayden Winjum

Isabelle Smith

Libby Salentine

Olivia Huck

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD COACHES ASSOCIATION ACADEMIC ALL-STATE AWARD

Breanna Kressin

Emma Borowicz

Hayden Winjum

Kailee Magsam

In addition to its individual honors, Crookston earned the Academic All-State Team Gold Award with a 3.9242 cumulative grade-point average.

