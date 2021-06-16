Joslynn Leach ties for 31st at final state tournament

Joslynn Leach, a senior on the Crookston girls' golf team, finished in a tie for 31st at the Minnesota Class AA State Tournament June 15-16 at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

Leach shot a 92 in Tuesday's first round before wrapping up her career with an 88 in Wednesday's final round. Her total score of 180 placed her 31st out of 87 golfers and 32 strokes behind the winner, Mallory Belka of Perham.

After the first day, Leach was in a tie for 36th, but moved up five positions on Wednesday. While Leach didn't record a birdie for the tournament, she had five pars on Tuesday and six pars on Wednesday and was within two strokes of par on all but two holes.

Leach was the lone Pirate to qualify for the state tournament, which she did by finishing fifth individually at the Section 8AA Tournament June 7-8 at Bemidji Town and Country Club. Crookston finished third as a team, led by Leach's 172.

Lake City won the team state title with a score of 673, 44 strokes ahead of Providence Academy. Fergus Falls, the Section 8AA champion, finished third by shooting 727.

Leach's career comes to a close with two state tournament appearances under her belt. She competed as a freshman in 2018, her score of 187 putting her in 59th place.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.