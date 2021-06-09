Pirate girls finish third at section tournament, Leach headed to state

BEMIDJI — In 2018, Joslynn Leach qualified for the Class AA State Tournament by one stroke.

She earned a second trip with a bit more room to spare.

Leach fired a 172 over two rounds of the Section 8AA Tournament at Bemidji Town and Country Club, finishing fifth individually to qualify for the state tournament by claiming the third of five at-large spots. In addition, she led the Crookston girls' golf team to a third-place finish.

As a team, the Pirates posted a score of 750, trailing section champion Fergus Falls (688) and Perham (714) while finishing ahead of Hawley (754), East Grand Forks (760) and Barnesville (806).

Leach sat in eighth place after Monday's first-round 89, holding onto the fifth at-large spot (the top five finishers not on the winning team earned at-large berths).

Looking to cap off her career with a return trip to the state tournament, Leach posted one of her best rounds of the season on Tuesday. She fired an 83, her lowest score of the year, with seven pars and two birdies to finish five strokes above the at-large cut line.

Sophomore Grace Fischer was within striking distance of a state appearance after blowing away her previous varsity career-best round, shooting an 88 on Monday to put herself in seventh place. While Fischer shot a 103 on Tuesday, she still finished in a tie for 18th as the second lowest-scoring Pirate.

Sophia Rezac capped off her Crookston career by tying for 25th. After shooting a 103 on Monday, the senior managed a bounce-back 94 on Tuesday.

Hannah Brouse also bounced back after a first-round 104. Brouse, who led the Pirates with an 85 at last week's subsection meet in Bagley, finished her sophomore season with a 94 to place tied for 27th.

Seventh-grader Ava Martin took 29th after a two-day score of 199. Sophomore Samantha Rezac placed 38th with a 213.

Perham's Mallory Belka won the individual section championship, shooting a first-round 74 followed by a second-round 75 to beat Fergus Falls' Annika Jyrkas by 11 strokes.

While the Crookston boys' golf team failed to make it to the section tournament after a sixth-place finish at subsection last week, they were represented by Kaleb Thingelstad, a senior in his first season of competitive golf.

Thingelstad shot an 83 in Monday's first round and was tied for 14th. He improved by two strokes on Tuesday, finishing with a 164, and ended up in a tie for 16th after a round that included 11 pars.

Thingelstad finished 13 strokes out of an at-large spot.

Roseau captured the team title, ending Detroit Lakes' four-year run atop Section 8AA in the Lakers' final year before they move up to Section 8AAA next season. The Rams and Lakers finished tied at 636, but Roseau won the tiebreaker.

Detroit Lakes still topped the leaderboard individually, with Lukas Justesen firing a two-day 145 to beat out Warroad's Jayson Shaugabay by two strokes.

UP NEXT: Leach will compete at the Class AA State Tournament at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, Minn. June 15-16. She'll be looking to improve on the score of 187 that she posted as a freshman there.

CROOKSTON GIRLS RESULTS

Joslynn Leach 89-83—172 (+28)

Grace Fischer 88-103—191 (+47)

Sophia Rezac 103-94—197 (+53)

Hannah Brouse 104-94—198 (+54)

Ava Martin 97-102—199 (+55)

Samantha Rezac 105-108—213 (+69)

CROOKSTON BOYS RESULTS

Kaleb Thingelstad 83-81—164 (+20)

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Fergus Falls 347-341—688 (+112)

2. Perham 358-356—714 (+138)

3. Crookston 377-373—750 (+174)

4. Hawley 370-384—754 (+178)

5. East Grand Forks 388-372—760 (+184)

6. Barnesville 416-390—806 (+230)

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1-T. Roseau 319-317—636 (+60)*

1-T. Detroit Lakes 326-310—636 (+60)

3. Barnesville 335-318—653 (+77)

4. Warroad 322-334—656 (+80)

5. Hawley 328-334—662 (+86)

6. Fergus Falls 342-327—669 (+93)

*-won tiebreaker

