Pirate Pride Golf Scramble set for July

Times Report

The 18th annual Pirate Pride Golf Scramble will take place on Friday, July 9 at Minakwa Golf Course.

All proceeds will support the athletic programs at Crookston High School.

Registration is scheduled for 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 and lunch served starting at 11. The $60 registration fee covers 18 holes for teams of four members and includes a t-shirt, sandwich, salad and chips.

Entrants can call the clubhouse to reserve a golf cart, which is not included in the fee.

Entrants must be at least 18 years old or have graduated high school.

There will be a raffle held, proceeds from which will go to support CHS athletics.

To register, contact Steve Kofoed at stevenkofoed@isd593.org.

