Crookston girls place third, boys finish seventh at Section 8A meet

PARK RAPIDS — The Crookston girls' track and field team finished third at the Section 8A Meet Tuesday afternoon, while the Crookston boys placed seventh.

The Pirate girls, who sent 14 athletes to Park Rapids from last Thursday's Subsection 31 Meet in Thief River Falls, scored 52 points, behind Barnesville (74) and Thief River Falls (69). Meanwhile, Crookston's contingent of eight boys racked up 35 points, while East Grand Forks won with 79.

In addition, six Pirates qualified for the Class A State Meet, which will be held next week at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Breanna Kressin and Emma Borowicz will represent the girls' team, while Caden Boike, Easton Tangquist, Ethan Boll and Noah Kiel will do the same for the boys.

Kressin was one of two Pirates to claim an individual section title, doing so in the 100-meter hurdles, a race she hasn't lost this season. The junior came in with a seed time over a full second faster than anybody else in the field and easily outpaced her competition, crossing the line in 15.98 seconds.

Borowicz qualified for state in two events: the 300-meter hurdles and pole vault. The senior vaulted nine feet, two inches to finish second behind Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Kjersten Nelson (9'8"). In the 300 hurdles, Borowicz faced frequent opponent Brooklyn Brouse of Thief River Falls, and while Brouse pulled away to win in 45.38 seconds, Borowicz's time of 46.12 was more than enough to advance.

Kiel had a dominant day sprinting, winning the 100 and 200 meters and leading the Pirates to victory in the 4x100-meter relay. The senior nicked Nevis eighth-grader Ayo Ogundeji in a near-photo finish (11.47 to 11.51 seconds) to win the 100, and later surged past the field on the back stretch to win the 200 in a time of 22.50 seconds.

Boll led off the 4x100, handing off to Tangquist and then to Boike. Boike was in fourth place when he passed the baton to Kiel, but Kiel turned on the jets immediately and overtook his anchor-leg competitors to give Crookston a .06-second win (45.27-45.33 over Park Christian).

The six athletes set to represent the Pirates at state is their most since 2017, in which seven athletes competed.

On the girls' team side, Crookston led Barnesville 52-50 after the 300-meter hurdles. But the Pirates didn't have another scoring finish, and the Trojans took the lead with wins in the 800 and triple jump. A late push by Thief River Falls (28 points over the final four events) came up short as Barnesville defended its section title from 2019 in which it beat Park Rapids by just half a point.

The boys' championship went right down to the wire. East Grand Forks led both Park Rapids and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton by nine points going into the 4x400-meter relay, so a win by the Panthers or Rebels would have given either team the win. But Thief River Falls nicked Park Rapids by .48 seconds in the 4x400 to finish first, while DGF came in a distant third.

A number of Crookston-area athletes also extended their seasons and qualified for state on Tuesday.

East Grand Forks's team of Katherine Allard, Kassidy Allard, Lydia Floden and Quincy Floden won the girls' 4x800-meter relay in 9:48.92. Lydia Floden finished second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:40.04.

On the boys' side, the Green Wave were led by a winning 4x200 team of Blake Moen, Cooper Smith, Nathan Afshari and Carter Vasek (1:33.30). Tyson Mahar had a dominant day on the distance side, pulling off a distance sweep in the 1600 (4:29.88) and the 3200 (10:09.13).

Fertile-Beltrami excelled in the relays, with the Falcons' 4x200 team of Emma Tollefson, Katrina Hitchen, Kim Hitchen and Marin Roragen narrowly edging Crookston to finish second in a time of 1:47.53. Later in the meet, Tollefson, Kim Hitchen, Grace Proulx and Roragen won the 4x400 in 4:04.79.

Roragen qualified for state in a third event when she came in second in the 400-meter dash (1:00.37), beating out Crookston's Hayden Winjum and Kailee Magsam in the process.

West Marshall's Zach McGlynn had a banner day, qualifying for state in three individual events. McGlynn won the high jump with a jump of six feet, one inches, and finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (16.58) and the pole vault (12'1"). The pole vault was won by his teammate, Gavin Gullikson, who vaulted 13 feet, one inches.

Emily Pederson will represent the West Marshall girls after her second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (16.74 seconds).

Jory Vasek was the lone athlete from Climax-Fisher/Sacred Heart to qualify for state, doing so in the 400-meter dash. Vasek ran a 49.95, finishing .11 seconds behind Joshua Finseth of DGF.

Red Lake County's Gerald Melin came in second to McGlynn in the high jump with a jump of five feet, 11 inches.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Ally Perreault: 14th in shot put (29'0.25")

Amanda Schultz: 14th in 800-meter run (2:44.94)

Amelia Overgaard: 8th in 1600-meter run (6:07.14)

Ashlyn Bailey: 11th in 100-meter dash (13.76), 13th in 200-meter dash (28.58)

Breanna Kressin: 1st in 100-meter hurdles (15.98)*, 3rd in 300-meter hurdles (46.62)

Cassie Solheim: 14th in 100-meter dash (14.06)

Chloe Boll: 16th in 3200-meter run (17:17.41)

Emma Borowicz: 2nd in 300-meter hurdles (46.12)*, 2nd in pole vault (9'2")*

Halle Winjum: 9th in pole vault (8'2")

Hayden Winjum: 3rd in 400-meter dash (1:03.00), 9th in triple jump (31'6")

Isabelle Smith: 13th in 100-meter hurdles (19.16)

Kailee Magsam: 4th in 400-meter dash (1:03.26)

Libby Salentine: 13th in discus throw (86'7")

4x100-meter relay (Halle Winjum, Ava Lopez, Ashlyn Bailey, Cassie Solheim): 7th (54.04)

4x200-meter relay (Emma Borowicz, Cassie Solheim, Hayden Winjum, Breanna Kressin): 3rd (1:48.04)

*-qualified for state in event

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Carter Coauette: 8th in 400-meter dash (55.19)

Ethan Boll: 9th in long jump (18'6.5"), 10th in 200-meter dash (24.32)

Karsten Isaacson: 7th in high jump (5'7"), 15th in 800-meter run (2:18.15)

Noah Kiel: 1st in 100-meter dash (11.47)*, 1st in 200-meter dash (22.50)*

Thor Harbott: 13th in 3200-meter run (12:28.51)

4x100-meter relay (Ethan Boll, Easton Tangquist, Caden Boike, Noah Kiel): 1st (45.27)*

4x200-meter relay (Ethan Boll, Easton Tangquist, Caden Boike, Gabe Montieth): 7th (1:40.54)

*-qualified for state in event

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Barnesville 74.5

2. Thief River Falls 69

3. Crookston 52

4. Park Rapids 48

5. Frazee 40

6-T. East Grand Forks 39

6-T. Fertile-Beltrami 39

10. West Marshall 34.5

22-T. Climax-Fisher/Sacred Heart 5

24. Red Lake County 4

26 teams scored at least one point

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. East Grand Forks 79

2. Park Rapids 78

3. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76

4. Nevis 53

5. West Marshall 47

6. Thief River Falls 45

7. Crookston 35

18. Climax-Fisher/Sacred Heart 11

20-T. Red Lake County 8

27. Fertile-Beltrami .5

27 teams scored at least one point

