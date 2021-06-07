DI transfer post Goodridge signs with UMC

Times Report

Looking to shore up its interior play, the Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team added Zen Goodridge, a transfer from Division I Bethune-Cookman, to its roster for the 2021-22 season.

Goodridge is a 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward/center originally from Orlando. He'll have two seasons to play for the Golden Eagles.

“We wanted to address our deficiencies and I believe we have done that with adding Nathaniel Powell, with Hunter Lyman being a year older and gaining experience, and now having Zen join our program," said UMC head coach Dan Weisse in a release. "Zen will give resistance in the post defensively. He is a good rebounder and is a team-first guy. He has good feet and really runs the floor hard. He has a physicality about him, something we have been missing in the post in the past.

"In getting to know Zen and talking to his former coaches, it is apparent that he is a culture builder. I am looking forward to working with Zen and welcome him to the Golden Eagle basketball family.”

Goodridge played for Bethune-Cookman during the 2019-20 season, appearing in 12 games and averaging 1.1 points and 0.9 rebounds per game. He was on the Wildcats' roster last season, but their season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Prior to Bethune-Cookman, he played at Rend Lake Community College in Ina, Ill., during the 2017-18 season, averaging 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game and shooting 53.7 percent from the field. In 2018-19, he redshirted at Paris Junior College in Texas.

Goodridge played high school basketball at Central Florida Christian Academy in Orlando, where he averaged 6.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game (4.0 offensive rebounds) as a senior. Goodridge helped CFCA to the regional semifinals as a junior and a state runner-up finish during his senior season.

“I chose to commit to Minnesota Crookston because from the jump Coach Weisse showed a lot of belief in me as a basketball player but more importantly as a person,” Goodridge said in a release. “I feel like this program has a good foundation to win games and I would love to be a part of that. I also spoke with a few players during the recruiting process and it felt like a brotherhood and that is what will help win games.

"The biggest strengths I bring to Minnesota Crookston are my size, ability to make reads out of the post, and my experience. I feel like I can develop into a leader and help others around me while allowing others to help me.”

Goodridge is the Golden Eagles' sixth signee for 2021-22, joining Ron Kirk Jr., Dylan Hushaw, Jerome Mabry, Uzo Dibiamaka and Nathaniel Powell. UMC currently has 14 players on its roster.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.