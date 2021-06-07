Reller named to ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region Second Team

Times Report

Minnesota Crookston senior right fielder Brock Reller added to his award collection last week when he was named to the American Baseball Coaches' Association/Rawlings Division II All-Central Region Second Team.

Reller, an All-NSIC First Team honoree for the Golden Eagles this season, batted .338 with 17 home runs, 49 RBIs, 48 hits, an .803 slugging percentage and a 1.251 on-base plus slugging percentage. Reller led the NSIC this season in home runs, and became UMC's all-time leading home run hitter earlier this season.

In May, Reller was named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team, joining Reed Hjelle (2018) and Kenny Perez (2016) as Golden Eagles to earn multiple all-region honors in a single season.

Dusty Stroup of Central Missouri was named Central Region Position Player of the Year, while Missouri Southern State’s Zach Parish was selected as the Pitcher of the Year.

NSIC players Will Olson and Carter Howell of Augustana, along with Joey Werner, Collin Denk and Hunter Even of Minnesota State were named to the All-Central Region First Team.

Reller, Jake Shusterich of St. Cloud State, Ryan Jares and Koby Bishop of Augustana, Jon Ludwig of Minnesota State and Jordan Chappell of Minot State were named to the Second Team

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.