CHS sports teams to hold summer practices

Crookston High School's boys' and girls' basketball, boys' hockey, boys' soccer and football teams will be running training programs this summer.

The boys' basketball team will meet on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 to 9:30 p.m. in the CHS gym.

The girls' basketball team will hold summer practices Mondays from 2 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. at CHS.

In addition, there will be a program for elementary school boys and girls' basketball players on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Boys' soccer will host practices for seventh through 12th-graders 7 to 8 p.m. at the CHS fields.

Bantam and high school boys' hockey will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (6:30-8 a.m.) at the Crookston Sports Center from June 9 through July 31.

The football team will meet at the blue shed near the CHS football fields on June 14, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and July 1, 14, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

