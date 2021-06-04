Pirate girls win subsection title, boys fifth, 22 athletes advance to sections

THIEF RIVER FALLS — Emma Borowicz was easy to single out on Thursday evening.

Wearing a white bucket hat with a blue long-sleeved t-shirt pulled over her singlet, Borowicz stood right in the middle of and in contrast to her teammates, most of them still clad in their yellow uniforms.

One more thing set Borowicz apart — the Subsection 31 trophy.

As the Crookston girls' track and field team gathered to memorialize their subsection title with a photo, it was fitting that the lone senior athlete on the team held the trophy. But rest assured Borowicz wasn't the only Pirate that got to lay her hands on the hardware.

While Borowicz scored more individual points than any other Pirate, Crookston wouldn't have defended its subsection crown by edging Thief River Falls, 127.33-121.5, without a deep and often young contingent of talent that showed the Pirates are far from done being a powerhouse.

"The last five years have been really good, but COVID kind of put a little stop to it," said coach Amy Boll. "Some of these girls, they didn't realize the tradition of grabbing the trophy and running around the track because they hadn't done it before.

"Credit to our coaching staff with Harley Stahlecker, Wes Knutson and Isaac Black, and of course we work with the boys with Lon Boike and Folkers. I just think we have a really good coaching staff."

The usual suspects delivered on Thursday, as Crookston had three individual first-place finishes Borowicz won the pole vault with a jump of nine feet, two inches. Junior Breanna Kressin won the 100-meter hurdles, a race she hasn't lost yet this season, with a time of 15.72 seconds. In the 400-meter dash, Kailee Magsam (So.) took first in 1:03.18, .42 seconds ahead of teammate Hayden Winjum (So.) in second place.

Beyond those victories, a number of Pirates posted top-four finishes (or top-two relay finishes) to automatically qualify for next Tuesday's Section 8A Meet in Park Rapids. Borowicz and Kressin came in second and third in the 300 hurdles, respectively. Winjum was third in the triple jump, as was sophomore Libby Salentine in the discus. The 4x200-meter relay of Kressin, Borowicz, Winjum and Cassie Solheim took second.

An even larger number of Pirates qualified for section through wild-card berths, which went out to the top four times, jumps or throws in Subsections 29, 30 and 31 combined which didn't qualify automatically.

Ally Perreault (shot put), Amanda Schultz (800 meters), Amelia Overgaard (1600m), Ashlyn Bailey (100m, 200m), Cassie Solheim (100m), Chloe Boll (3200m), Halle Winjum (pole vault) and Isabelle Smith (100 hurdles) received wild card nods, as did the 4x100 team of Halle Winjum, Bailey, Ava Lopez and Cassie Solheim.

All in all, 14 Pirates will be competing next week in Park Rapids, and 13 of them will do so individually.

That figure is north of the 11 athletes who represented Crookston at sections in 2019, an especially impressive statistic considering the conditions of Thursday's subsection meet. Temperatures sat around 90 degrees for most of the afternoon, meaning that Boll had to be even more careful than normal about putting athletes in the right events and right number of events.

"We want to advance as many athletes as possible," Boll said. "... We just knew that on this particular day we had to do the best that we could. The girls, we prepared them for (the heat)."

The Pirates will face a stiff challenge at sections, with Thief River Falls and Section 8A True Team champion Park Rapids among them. In addition, Boll thinks they'll be tested by a number of athletes from smaller schools, many of whom haven't competed at the same meets Crookston has this season.

Athletes can advance from sections to the Class A State Meet in St. Michael on June 18 by placing in the top two of their event or meeting the predetermined state standard time or distance. No entire team can advance to state even by winning the section, but after finishing in fourth place — just three points behind champion Barnesville — at the 2019 section meet, there's no doubt the Pirates have their eyes set on more team success.

"It's gonna be fun," Boll said. "I'm excited to see some of the teams we haven't seen in the past and see what happens."

Pirate boys finish fifth

The Crookston boys' track and field team doesn't have big numbers this season. The Pirates haven't sent more than 14 athletes to any one meet, just 12 athletes competed at subsections.

As a result, their approach has been quality rather than quantity. Coach Wayne Folkers thought it paid off Thursday.

"I thought we performed very well," Folkers said Thursday evening. "We got a small team and we have a possibility of advancing 10 out of 12 (to sections)."

The Pirates' fifth-place team finish was led by senior Noah Kiel, who resumed his dominance in the 100 and 200 meters. He overcame a slow start to beat frequent foe Carter Vasek of East Grand Forks in the 100, winning with a time of 11.30 seconds, and blew away the field in the 200 in 22.70.

Kiel also contributed to the subsection-winning 4x100-meter relay team (45.74 seconds), which also included senior Easton Tangquist, sophomore Ethan Boll and freshman Caden Boike. Kiel once again led a come-from-behind effort on the final leg, overtaking Roseau's Garon Schumacher.

"I really liked the handoffs," said Folkers, who in May had said he thought his team could improve in that area. "It was probably our best handoffs of the year, so we're finally starting to hit those."

Boll, currently in his first year of track, was another standout for the Pirates. He's split time between baseball and track this season, but with baseball being his top priority, he was only able to practice with the team before competing for the first time last Thursday in Ada.

At subsections, Boll qualified for sections in both of his individual events. He finished fourth in the 200-meter dash and also took fourth in the long jump, in addition to helping the Pirates' 4x200-meter relay (him, Tangquist, Boike and Gabe Montieth) earn a wild-card bid.

"Ethan's just an athlete," Folkers said. "Very strong and agile, he can run and he can jump and do all those things that you need in track."

Karsten Isaacson, a senior, was the only other Crookston boy to qualify for section automatically. He jumped five feet, seven inches in the high jump to take fourth place on what Folkers said wasn't quite his best day.

"I know that he still has more in him," Folkers said. "Just qualifying is huge. He should be in the top running once we get to sections."

While it wasn't the 10 that Folkers hoped for, eight Pirates will compete in Park Rapids, helped out by a number of wild-card berths. Carter Coauette and Thor Harbott received their ticket to section in the 400 meters and 3200 meters, respectively, and Isaacson qualified in the 800 meters.

Short turnaround

In 2019, the Subsection 31 Meet took place on May 23 and the Section 8A Meet took place on May 31, giving athletes a full seven days of recovery.

This season, that won't be the case, as just four days will have passed between meets when the Pirates line up on the track in Park Rapids.

Folkers said that the shortened turnaround time will make training and preparation somewhat more challenging, while also positing that distance runners will be most impacted by having less time than normal to recover.

"It's gonna be a little bit different just because of the timeline," he said. "Now's the time to really start peaking. We only have four days."

Of course, every other team and athlete is in the same boat, Boll acknowledged. One thing that won't help matters is the temperature of the next few days: thermometers exceeded 100 degrees in Crookston on Friday and highs are expected to remain at least in the high-80s for the next few days, and the forecast for Tuesday in Park Rapids currently sits at 93 degrees.

"You can't have a hard practice the day before the section meet," Boll said. "... Chalk it up to get some rest, stay out of the sun, hydrate, eat some good food and we'll probably work on some handoffs for the relay teams that are advancing."

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Ally Perreault: 5th in shot put (30'1.5")*, 6th in discus throw (83'0")

Amanda Schultz: 6th in 800-meter run (2:39.79)*

Amelia Overgaard: 6th in 1600-meter run (6:17.70)*

Ashlyn Bailey: 5th in 100-meter dash (13.51)*, 5th in 200-meter dash (28.24)*

Ava Lopez: 8th in 200-meter dash (29.02), 14th in 100-meter dash (14.04), 14th in triple jump (25'11.75")

Breanna Kressin: 1st in 100-meter hurdles (15.72)*, 3rd in 300-meter hurdles (47.07)*

Carly Thode: 16th in 200-meter dash (30.56), 21st in long jump (10'4")

Cassie Solheim: 7th in 100-meter dash (13.74)*, 9th in long jump (13'6")

Chloe Boll: 5th in 3200-meter run (14:54.50)*

Claire Oman: 8th in discus throw (78'11")

Emma Borowicz: 1st in pole vault (9'2")*, 2nd in 300-meter hurdles (46.82)*

Emma Gunderson: 8th in 400-meter dash (1:07.02), 14th in long jump (12'11.5")

Halle Winjum: 5th in pole vault (8'2")*, 9th in triple jump (29'4.75")

Hannah Loraas: 12th in 1600-meter run (7:09.89)

Hayden Winjum: 2nd in 400-meter dash (1:03.60)*, 3rd in triple jump (32'5.5")*

Isabelle Smith: 6th in 100-meter hurdles (18.59)*, T-7th in high jump (4'4"), 15th in 300-meter hurdles (56.36)

Kailee Magsam: 1st in 400-meter dash (1:03.18)*

Libby Salentine: 3rd in discus throw (87'4")*, 8th in shot put (29'2.5")

Maddie Harbott: 9th in 3200-meter run (16:03.83)

Marissa Haugen: 12th in shot put (28'2")

McKayla Brown: 7th in 3200-meter run (15:06.89)

Megan Haugen: 17th in 800-meter run (3:20.03)

Naomi Olson: 13th in 800-meter run (3:01.84)

Olivia Huck: 10th in 1600-meter run (7:05.09)

4x100-meter relay (Halle Winjum, Ava Lopez, Ashlyn Bailey, Cassie Solheim): 3rd (53.69)*

4x200-meter relay (Breanna Kressin, Emma Borowicz, Hayden Winjum, Cassie Solheim): 2nd (1:48.31)*

4x400-meter relay (Kailee Magsam, Amelia Overgaard, Emma Gunderson, Hayden Winjum): 5th (4:37.58)

4x800-meter relay (Amanda Schultz, Olivia Huck, Hannah Loraas, Amelia Overgaard): 4th (11:55.94)

*-qualified for section meet in event

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Brady Wisk: 15th in 100-meter dash (12.50)

Caden Boike: 17th in shot put (31'1.25"), 17th in discus throw (78'8")

Cameron Weiland: 13th in 400-meter dash (1:00.37)

Carter Coauette: 5th in 400-meter dash (55.27)*

Easton Tangquist: T-8th in high jump (5'3")

Ethan Boll: 4th in 200-meter dash (23.81)*, 4th in long jump (18'4.5")*

Gabe Montieth: 8th in pole vault (8'7")

Jackson Reese: 17th in 400-meter dash (1:07.18), 18th in long jump (14'0.75)

Karsten Isaacson: 4th in high jump (5'7")*, 5th in 800-meter run (2:17.14)*

Noah Kiel: 1st in 100-meter dash (11.30)*, 1st in 200-meter dash (22.70)*

Sam Stewart: 18th in shot put (30'4"), 19th in discus throw (67'11")

Thor Harbott: 5th in 3200-meter run (11:37.66)*

4x100-meter relay (Ethan Boll, Easton Tangquist, Caden Boike, Noah Kiel): 1st (45.74)*

4x200-meter relay (Ethan Boll, Easton Tangquist, Caden Boike, Gabe Montieth): 3rd (1:38.49)*

4x400-meter relay (Karsten Isaacson, Gabe Montieth, Cameron Weiland, Carter Coauette): 4th (3:55.39)

4x800-meter relay (Thor Harbott, Jackson Reese, Carter Coauette, Cameron Weiland): 4th (10:06.84)

*-qualified for section meet in event

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Crookston 127.33

2. Thief River Falls 121.5

3. West Marshall 102.33

4. East Grand Forks 100

5. Roseau 63

6. Kittson County Central 52.5

7. Warroad 51

8. BGMR/Freeze 31

9. Red Lake County 27.33

10. Climax-Fisher/Sacred Heart 11

11. Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 9

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. East Grand Forks 171

2. Thief River Falls 111

3. West Marshall 89.5

4. Roseau 88.33

5. Crookston 73.33

6. BGMR/Freeze 70.33

7. Warroad 30

8. Climax-Fisher/Sacred Heart 27

9. Red Lake County 17

10. Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 14.5

