Fertile-Beltrami boys' golf wins Section 8A Championship

The Fertile-Beltrami boys' golf team is back on top in Section 8A.

The Falcons won their third straight section championship Wednesday at Bemidji Town and Country Club, posting a two-day score of 630 to beat out Ada-Borup, Lake of the Woods and Kittson County Central. F-B shot 319 in Tuesday's first round and 311 on Wednesday.

Fertile-Beltrami, which previously won the 2018 and 2019 section titles, was set to go into 2020 looking for a three-peat led by seniors Caleb Swenby, Cort Christianson, Grant Balstad and Grant Wilson. But the season was wiped out due to COVID-19, forcing the Falcons to reload in 2021.

They did that and more, finishing 55 strokes clear of second-place Ada-Borup, 114 ahead of Lake of the Woods and 125 ahead of KCC. Their winning margin is in line with their victories in 2018 (58 strokes) and 2019 (54).

Fertile-Beltrami was led by junior Rylin Petry and freshman Masen Nowacki, the two returning members of the 2019 varsity team.

Petry won the individual section title with a score of 141. He was under par both days, shooting a 2-under 70 on Tuesday and a 71 on Wednesday to finish 11 strokes ahead of second-place Ryan Engel of Ada-Borup. Nowacki finished fifth, firing a 159.

Sophomore Ethan Finseth finished sixth with a score of 163. Caiden Swenby, a freshman, shot a 169 to place 10th. Freshman Derek Sorenson tied for 13th with a score of 180. Another freshman, Daniel Ivanov, tied for 23rd by shooting 199.

UP NEXT: The Falcons will look to improve on their past finishes when they compete at the Class A State Tournament June 15-16 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. F-B finished sixth at state in 2018 and tied for third in 2019.

