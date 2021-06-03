Fertile-Beltrami boys' golf wins Section 8A Championship

Jacob Shames
Crookston Times
The Fertile-Beltrami boys' golf team is pictured after winning the 2019 Section 8A Championship. First and second from right are Masen Nowacki and Rylin Petry, who helped the Falcons to this year's section title along with head coach Keith Pederson (farthest right).

The Fertile-Beltrami boys' golf team is back on top in Section 8A.

The Falcons won their third straight section championship Wednesday at Bemidji Town and Country Club, posting a two-day score of 630 to beat out Ada-Borup, Lake of the Woods and Kittson County Central. F-B shot 319 in Tuesday's first round and 311 on Wednesday.

Fertile-Beltrami, which previously won the 2018 and 2019 section titles, was set to go into 2020 looking for a three-peat led by seniors Caleb Swenby, Cort Christianson, Grant Balstad and Grant Wilson. But the season was wiped out due to COVID-19, forcing the Falcons to reload in 2021.

They did that and more, finishing 55 strokes clear of second-place Ada-Borup, 114 ahead of Lake of the Woods and 125 ahead of KCC. Their winning margin is in line with their victories in 2018 (58 strokes) and 2019 (54).

Fertile-Beltrami was led by junior Rylin Petry and freshman Masen Nowacki, the two returning members of the 2019 varsity team.

Petry won the individual section title with a score of 141. He was under par both days, shooting a 2-under 70 on Tuesday and a 71 on Wednesday to finish 11 strokes ahead of second-place Ryan Engel of Ada-Borup. Nowacki finished fifth, firing a 159.

Sophomore Ethan Finseth finished sixth with a score of 163. Caiden Swenby, a freshman, shot a 169 to place 10th. Freshman Derek Sorenson tied for 13th with a score of 180. Another freshman, Daniel Ivanov, tied for 23rd by shooting 199.

UP NEXT: The Falcons will look to improve on their past finishes when they compete at the Class A State Tournament June 15-16 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. F-B finished sixth at state in 2018 and tied for third in 2019.

