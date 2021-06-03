Pirates of the Week: May 27-June 2

Crookston Times

Baseball: seniors Carter Bruggeman, Catherine Tiedemann, Chloe Bruley and Danielle Haake

Coach Mitch Bakken: "Carter came on strong at the plate in the second half of the season. He found his approach at the plate and had some great at-bats and big hits for us. He didn't get to see the mound as much as he would've liked due to some arm soreness, but he kept a positive attitude and contributed in big ways at the plate and at first base."

"Dani, Cat, and Chloe are Pirate baseball's three senior managers. Dani was the only returning manager, but they all worked together to learn how to do the scorebook, digital scorebook and pitch counts for the team. They took a lot of work off the coaches hands prior to games and did an outstanding job."

Softball: Team

Coach Sunny Bowman: "My Pirate of the Week is the entire Pirate Softball Team. The strides that this team has taken in the short season that we had have been so big and so strong. Our 4-17 record shows nothing on how hard this team has worked and how much they have improved. They have learned and grown so much both in mental toughness and within the game of softball. The change that I observed in every single player throughout the season has been remarkable and I couldn’t be prouder to be their coach."

Girls' golf: Team

Coach Jeff Perreault chose the Crookston girls' golf team as Pirate of the Week after their Subsection 8AA North victory Tuesday at Twin Pines Golf Course in Bagley. The Pirates' varsity team consists of seventh-grader Ava Martin, sophomore Grace Fischer, sophomore Hannah Brouse, senior Joslynn Leach, sophomore Samantha Rezac and senior Sophia Rezac.

Boys' track and field: senior Gabe Montieth and sophomore Ethan Boll

Coach Wayne Folkers: "Gabe Montieth is a senior who has worked hard and is a huge part of our relays. He works well with the younger athletes to help make them better."

As Folkers did not submit his Pirate of the Week before the Times' print deadline Wednesday, sports editor Jacob Shames selected Boll as Pirate of the Week as well.

Boll, a member of the baseball team who recently joined the track team, competed in his first meet Thursday at the Ada-Borup/West Invitational and finished second in the long jump and third in the 200-meter dash.

Girls' track and field: junior Ally Perreault, team

Coach Amy Boll: "Ally is a Junior on the girls' tack team. She is one of our top throwers on the team. She throws the shot and the discus. Ally is very competitive with teammates and other teams. She thrives under competition. This year she had been placing in all the meets in both disc and shot. Thank you Ally for all that you do on the team."

"Good luck to the Crookston girls' track team as we enter into the Subsection Meet on Thursday, June 3. I am so PROUD to be a part of such an outstanding team. I wish the best to each one of you as you compete in the upcoming meet. Good luck Crookston Pirates track team — Be your BEST YOU!"

