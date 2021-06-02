Pirates suffer season-ending defeat to Roseau, 4-2

The Crookston softball team fell to Roseau, 4-2, in Tuesday afternoon's Section 8AA North play-in game in Glyndon.

With the loss, the Pirates' season came to an end at 4-17.

Crookston came in as the ninth seed while the Rams, who run-ruled the Pirates twice on May 6, were seeded eighth and designated the home team. But the Pirates' improvement was clear as they mostly held Roseau in check after the first inning.

The Rams took advantage of two Crookston errors to score three runs in the first inning. They added another run three innings later.

The Pirates began a rally attempt in the sixth inning. After Emma Boll drew a walk and advanced to third, Aleah Bienek singled up the middle to score Boll.

In the seventh inning, Reese Swanson had a base hit to right field to bring home Addie Fee and cut the lead to 4-2. But Roseau's Brooklyn Hulst, who had 14 strikeouts, closed out the game with two Crookston runners on base.

Swanson had a double in addition to her RBI. Boll went 1-for-2 and drew two walks.

UP NEXT: Tuesday's game marked the end of the Pirate careers of seniors Boll, Amber Cymbaluk and Kenze Epema.

Cymbaluk started every game for Crookston behind the plate, while Epema and Boll were mainstays in the infield and in the batting order.

Roseau's own season came to an end Tuesday, as it lost to No. 1 seed Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

ROSEAU 4, CROOKSTON 2

Crookston 0-0-0-0-0-1-1—2-5-5

Roseau 3-0-0-1-0-0-X—4-6-0

WP: Brooklyn Hulst (7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 14 K)

LP: Jenna Coauette (6.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 0 K)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.