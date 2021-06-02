Pirates finish sixth at subsection meet, Thingelstad advances to section tournament

Hosting the Subsection 8AA North Meet, the Crookston boys' golf team posted a score of 354 to finish sixth out of seven teams on Tuesday at Minakwa Golf Course.

Roseau (311), Hawley (326) and Warroad (332) grabbed the three team spots to qualify for the Section 8AA Tournament next week in Bemidji.

While the Pirates' team season came to an end as they missed out on the top three by 22 strokes, senior Kaleb Thingelstad finished among the top six non-Roseau, Hawley or Warroad individuals and punch his own ticket to section.

Thingelstad, who only started playing for the Pirates this season, had a birdie and seven pars in his round to shoot an 84 (14 strokes over par) and finish tied for 12th.

Junior Blaine Andringa just missed out on a section berth of his own after shooting an 85 to tie for 18th. Andringa had one of his better scores of the season with two birdies and eight pars.

Jaxon Wang shot a 92 to finish in 31st place, Garrett Fischer tied for 32nd with a 93, Ashton Shockman shot a 94 to tie for 35th and Gavin Anderson finished tied for 38th by shooting a 95.

Warroad's Hampton Slukynsky was the top finisher individually by shooting a 73, four strokes ahead of Hawley's Jack Justesen and Roseau's Markus Nelson and Teagan LaPlante.

UP NEXT: Thingelstad will represent Crookston at the Section 8AA Tournament June 7-8 at Bemidji Town and Country Club. He'll have to finish among the top five individuals not on the first-place team to advance to the Class AA State Tournament June 15-16 in Jordan, Minn.

Thingelstad shot an 86 at BTCC in the Bemidji Invitational on May 11 and a 79 in the Pre-Section 8AA Meet on May 19.

Tuesday's meet was the last in the careers of Wang, a varsity returner from 2019, and Anderson, who was in his first year of golf for the Pirates.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Kaleb Thingelstad 41-43—84 (+14)*

Blaine Andringa 46-39—85 (+15)

Jaxon Wang 40-52—92 (+22)

Garrett Fischer 47-46—93 (+23)

Ashton Shockman 47-47—94 (+24)

Gavin Anderson 44-51—95 (+25)

TEAM RESULTS

1. Roseau 311 (+31)*

2. Hawley 326 (+46)*

3. Warroad 332 (+52)*

4. East Grand Forks 338 (+58)

5. Thief River Falls 340 (+60)

6. Crookston 354 (+74)

7. Park Rapids 358 (+78)

*-qualified for Section 8AA Tournament

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.