Section 8AA baseball, softball playoff brackets released

Times Report

The seedings for the Section 8AA baseball and softball tournaments were released last week.

The Crookston baseball team (9-9) received the No. 5 seed in the North subsection, and will travel to No. 4 Thief River Falls in Tuesday's first round.

The Crookston softball team (4-16) was seeded No. 9 in the North, and will head to Glyndon on Tuesday for a play-in game against No. 8 seed Roseau. The winner of that game will take on No. 1 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton immediately afterwards.

The full bracket for baseball can be found here, and the softball bracket can be found here.

