Minnesota Crookston western equestrian concludes season

The Minnesota Crookston western equestrian team wrapped up its 2020-21 season by competing at the YEDA Collegiate Celebration May 13-14 at the Tri-State Expo Center in McDonald, Tenn.

On day one of the two-day competition, Jordyn Newberg took fourth place in Qualified Reining. Rebecca Clark had a great ride to place first in Qualified Rookie Horsemanship. Tristyn Bair took third in Qualified Level I Horsemanship, while Beatrice Streifel took sixth.

In Individual Reining, Newberg took fifth for the Golden Eagles, while Adrianne Schaunaman took fourth.

In Individual Level 2 Horsemanship – Split A, Streifel claimed Honorable Mention. In Split B, Bair claimed Honorable Mention recognition. In Individual Open Horsemanship, Newberg and Schaunaman both took Honorable Mention honors.

The Golden Eagles were led on day two by Streifel taking fifth place in Individual Ranch Riding, while Bair claimed Honorable Mention honors. Clark earned Honorable Mention accolades in Individual Level I Horsemanship.

