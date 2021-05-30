Golden Eagles announce addition of four signees

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston baseball team announced the signings of four new recruits: Derek Lindow, a pitcher from Nevis, Minn., Jakob Wiirre, a pitcher from Mims, Fla., Logan Spencer, a pitcher from East Grand Forks, and Tucker Holm, a pitcher/outfielder from Hill City, Minn.

The signings of Holm, Lindow, Spencer and Wiirre bring UMC's incoming class to 16 players, joining Connor Bushbaum, Cameron DeMaria, Nolan Dodds, Justin Dykhoff, Dalton Garbers, Camdin Miller, Angelo Pacyga, Cam Quinlan, Isaac Roers, Sawyer Satrom, Americo Sculati and Max Weber.

"We feel very fortunate to be able to sign these recruits,” coach Steve Gust said in a release. “They are pieces to the puzzle that we need to be successful both on and off the field. They are talented and passionate about the game and this university, and they can all pitch. We want the depth of our pitching staff to be a strength and not a weakness for next season. These guys give us that and more.”

Wiirre, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-hander, was a Perfect Game All-American coming out of high school at Titusville H.S. in Titusville, Fla. He played infield at Division I Florida A&M as a freshman in 2019, appearing in 15 games with two starts.

This season, Wirre competed for Vermilion Community College in Ely, Minn, where he made his debut as a pitcher. He went 2-2 in 44 innings, recording a 5.32 ERA with 56 strkeouts. At the plate, Wiirre hit .402 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs.

Wirre's uncle, Tyler Kondos, ran track at Bemidji State. His cousin Dakotah Winans played basketball at Bemidji State. His great-uncle, Bruce Shutte, played hockey at Minnesota and went on to play semi-professionally.

“Jakob is another intriguing prospect for us,” Gust said. “He just started pitching this past year and put together a pretty good season for an improved program at Vermillion. He has played at a high level and knows what it takes to be successful. He is committed to doing whatever it takes to help our program. We believe he will continue to develop as a pitcher and might be a two-way player for us.”

Spencer, a 6-foot-0, 160-pound right-hander, currently pitches for East Grand Forks H.S., where he played hockey and football as well. He also played for the East Grand Forks Babe Ruth team, with whom he tossed a shutout with eight strikeouts against the Grand Forks Blue Devils in 2020.

“Logan was targeted as a top recruit a few years ago,” Gust stated. “He flat out is able to pitch. He can command at least two pitches, has a high pitching I.Q. and is repeatable with his mechanics. He is just an outstanding athlete and a great student. His commitment to the weight room and our throwing program could help him develop into one of our best in the years to come.”

Holm, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound right-hander, was an All-Northern Lakes Conference selection as a sophomore for Hill City/Northland and an Honorable Mention selection as a freshman. He also was named All-District in football in each of his last three seasons.

Holm's mother played softball at Itasca Community College, while his father has played town ball for over 20 years.

"We are looking for all-around good athletes and Tucker fits the bill,” Gust said. “He can play a position for us, but he is very intriguing on the mound. With proper development and maturation, Tucker could be an outstanding player for us in the near future.”

Lindow, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound left-hander, currently plays for Nevis H.S., where he also played football and basketball. So far this season, Lindow has led the Tigers to a 15-4 record, including a 14-strikeout performance in a 5-4 win over Blackduck on May 3.

As a sophomore, Lindow went 4-3 with a 1.41 ERA in eight starts, striking out 66 and walking 19. At the plate, he .356 with 26 runs scored, 11 RBIs and four doubles.

“I’ve watched Derek pitch and play ball since he was just a little kid and have been impressed with his development and maturity,” Gust said. “He has always been athletic, but he’s starting to understand what it really takes to be successful. He provides us instant depth as a left-handed pitcher. It will be very interesting to see Derek’s growth and development. He could be a good one for us.”

