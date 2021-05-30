Brouse, Leach, Rezac named All-North Fore Conference

Times Report

The Crookston girls' golf team had three players named to this season's All-North Fore Conference team.

Seniors Joslynn Leach and Sophia Rezac were named All-Conference, along with sophomore Hannah Brouse.

Leach has had the Pirates' lowest round in every meet this season, and has a 18-hole scoring average of 90.2. She shot a low of 84 at the Fergus Falls Invitational on May 21. Leach has two wins and six top-five finishes in nine tournaments this season.

Brouse, who is averaging a score of 101.2 for the season, has broken 100 in each of her last five tournaments after doing so for the first time earlier this season. She shot a season-low 94 at Fergus Falls.

Rezac has averaged a score of 104.2 across nine 18-hole rounds this season, with a season-low of 88 at the Fergus Falls Invitational.

East Grand Forks' Aleah Oshie, Bryce Burris, Kenady Burris and Kayla Thompson were named to the All-Conference team, as were Roseau's Samantha Peterson and Skylar Thingvold and Thief River Falls' Emma Christianson.

Leach and Rezac also earned the North Fore Senior Academic Award, as did Roseau's Tianna Espe and Thief River Falls' Chloe Lundeen.

