Pirates of the Week: May 20-26

Crookston Times

Baseball: sophomore Ethan Boll

Coach Mitch Bakken: "Ethan has played solid at third base this year. He's made an even bigger impact at the plate for the Pirates. He's currently leading the team with a .500 batting average and a .731 slugging percentage. He leads the team in stolen bases, hits, and is tied for second in RBI."

Softball: senior Emma Boll

Coach Sunny Bowman: "Emma, one of our senior captains, is a great leader on and off the field. Emma has been a pillar in our middle infield all season and she has started hitting like I’ve known all year that she could, going 3-for-3 in the game against Sacred Heart."

Boys' golf: seniors Gavin Anderson, Jaxon Wang, Kaleb Thingelstad and Lucas Winger

Coach Steve Kofoed: "Lucas Winger and Jaxon Wang have been playing golf for the Pirates since seventh grade. Kaleb Thingelstad and Gavin Anderson are both playing golf for the Pirates for the first time. I would like to thank all of them for their hard work and dedication during the past year. Numerous times this year I have had parents and coaches complement these young men on how nice they are to the younger kids on their team or their playing partners in a tournament. In the big picture of life, that is so much more important than the score you post at the end of the round. That characteristic will take you a long way in life. Thanks for a fun year!! Good luck in the future."

Girls' golf: Sub-Section team

Coach Jeff Perreault: "Good luck to the Pirate girls' golf team in postseason play at the Sub-Section 8AA North meet being held at Twin Pines in Bagley on Tuesday, June 1!"

Boys' tennis: sophomore Nathan Kelly

Kelly, along with his playing partner Evan Christensen, won both of his matches at No. 2 doubles on Monday to help Crookston upset Benson in the Section 8A Tournament before a narrow loss to Minnewaska Area in the section semifinals.

Note: Kelly was selected by sports editor Jacob Shames.

Boys' track and field: senior Easton Tangquist

Coach Wayne Folkers: "Easton Tangquist is a senior sprinter. He has been a good fit for our relays and has been a positive influence on our younger kids. We wish him luck next year in college."

Girls' track and field: sophomore Kailee Magsam

Coach Amy Boll: "Kailee is a sophomore on the girls' track team. She has been on the varsity since she was in seventh grade. Kailee is a mid-distance runner. She runs the 400 meters 800 meters, 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay. Kailee is a force to be reckoned with when she runs. Every meet this year she has been shaving time off her 400 race. Kailee is very motivated, works hard and is very talented. Great job Kailee!"

