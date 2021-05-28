Pirates finish fourth at Pre-Subsection meet in Bagley

The Crookston girls' golf team finished fourth at the Section 8AA North Pre-Subsection meet at Twin Pines Golf Course in Bagley on Wednesday.

The Pirates finished with a score of 392 (96 over par), four strokes behind third-place Hawley and four strokes ahead of fifth-place Roseau.

Joslynn Leach led Crookston with a round of 89, finishing in fifth place. Leach was within one stroke of par on all but one hole.

Hannah Brouse was the only other Pirate to break 100, shooting a 98 to tie for 12th. Sophia Rezac finished with a score of 102 to place 16th, while her sister, Samantha Rezac, was one stroke behind her in a tie for 17th.

Ava Martin finished 29th and Grace Fischer tied for 31st to round out the Crookston contingent.

Park Rapids won the meet with a score of 378, three strokes ahead of East Grand Forks.

The Panthers also had the top individual, with Anna Eckmann shooting an 81 to finish one stroke ahead of her teammate Madysen Maninga and Hawley's Sophie Cook.

UP NEXT: The Pirates and the six other teams that competed Wednesday will be back at Twin Pines on Tuesday, June 1 for the Section 8AA North Subsection meet.

The top three teams at the meet will advance to the Section 8AA Championship at Bemidji Town and Country Club June 7-8.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Joslynn Leach 46-43—89 (+15)

Hannah Brouse 52-46—98 (+24)

Sophia Rezac 54-48—102 (+28)

Samantha Rezac 47-56—103 (+29)

Ava Martin 59-52—111 (+37)

Grace Fischer 58-55—113 (+39)

TEAM RESULTS

1. Park Rapids 378 (+82)

2. East Grand Forks 381 (+85)

3. Hawley 388 (+92)

4. Crookston 392 (+96)

5. Roseau 396 (+100)

6. Warroad 413 (+117)

7. Thief River Falls 449 (+153)

