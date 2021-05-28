Pirate girls, boys both win final meet of regular season in Ada

ADA — Competing for the first time in 12 days, both the Crookston boys' and girls' track and field teams took first place at the Ada-Borup/West Invitational on Thursday.

On a cool, cloudy afternoon with minimal wind, the Pirate girls won for the fifth time in six meets this season, scoring 191.5 points to beat Park Christian by 41.5. The boys won their first meet this year, with their 147 points ahead of Park Christian by 13.

Crookston, which has competed against the likes of East Grand Forks, Roseau and Thief River Falls most of the season, faced a field of mostly smaller schools in a final regular-season tuneup before the postseason starts next week.

The Pirates had six first-place finishes individually from four different athletes on the girls' side.

Breanna Kressin won both of her events, the 100-meter hurdles (15.69) and 300-meter hurdles (45.71), setting season bests in both. Emma Borowicz won the 200-meter dash (27.31) and tied for first in the pole vault (eight feet, eight inches). Hayden Winjum won the triple jump with a jump of over 32 feet, and Amelia Overgaard won the 1600 meters at 6:01.98, a season-best time by far.

Borowicz lowered her season-best time in the 300 hurdles by over a second, finishing second. Cassie Solheim placed second in the 100-meter dash, and Winjum placed second in the 400-meter dash.

Throwers Ally Perreault and Libby Salentine both blew away their season bests in the discus throw, finishing third and fifth respectively with throws of over 84 feet.

The Pirates' relay teams were strong as well, with the 4x200 and 4x800 teams winning and the 4x100 and 4x400 teams each placing second.

The Pirate boys were sparked by a strong day from their relays, as well as Greg Gonzalez and Noah Kiel on the individual side.

Gonzalez, in his first year throwing, put up personal bests in the shot put (39 feet, four inches) and the discus (97 feet, six inches). He won the shot put and placed second in the discus. Kiel won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.61, and took second in the 100 at 11.21.

Ethan Boll, competing in track for the first time this season, excelled with a jump of 17 feet, six inches to take second in the long jump. He also was third in the 200-meter dash.

Other second-place finishes for Crookston included Andrew MacGregor in the pole vault, Carter Coauette in the 400 meters, Karsten Isaacson in the 800 meters and Thor Harbott in the 3200 meters.

Crookston also won the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays (the Pirates were the only team to field a team for the 4x800).

UP NEXT: The Pirates will compete at the Sub-Section 31A meet on Thursday, June 3 in Thief River Falls. The Section 8A meet will be held in Park Rapids on Tuesday, June 8.

The top four finishers in each individual event will qualify for sections, as will the top two relay teams. Athletes can also qualify for sections via a wild-card berth.

The top two finishers from the section meet will qualify for the Class A State Championship in St. Michael later in June. Athletes can punch their ticket to St. Michael if they exceed the predetermined state qualifying standards, even if they finish outside the top two.

So far a number of Pirates have already run state-qualifying times, but they'll need to do so at the section meet in order to qualify. Kiel has recorded state-qualifying times in the 100 and 200 meters, as have Borowicz and Kressin in the 300 hurdles.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Ally Perreault: 3rd in discus (85'8"), 5th in shot put (30'6")

Amelia Overgaard: 1st in 1600-meter run (6:01.98)

Ashlyn Bailey: 4th in 100-meter dash (13.97), T-6th in 200-meter dash (29.38), 14th in long jump (11'5.5")

Ava Lopez: 5th in 100-meter dash (14.04), 8th in triple jump (23'7.5")

Breanna Kressin: 1st in 100-meter hurdles (15.69), 1st in 300-meter hurdles (45.71)

Carly Thode: 16th in long jump (10'8.5"), 17th in 100-meter dash (15.95)

Cassie Solheim: 2nd in 100-meter dash (13.84), 5th in 200-meter dash (28.49), 5th in long jump (13'1")

Chloe Boll: 6th in 3200-meter run (14:27.18)

Claire Oman: 10th in discus (71'4"), 12th in shot put (23'1")

Emma Borowicz: 1st in 200-meter dash (27.31), T-1st in pole vault (8'8"), 2nd in 300-meter hurdles (46.07)

Emma Gunderson: 7th in 400-meter dash (1:08.25), 10th in 200-meter dash (30.26), 12th in long jump (11'7.75")

Halle Winjum: 5th in pole vault (6'8"), 6th in triple jump (27'6.5")

Hannah Loraas: 8th in 1600-meter run (6:51.57), 10th in 800-meter run (3:04.25)

Hayden Winjum: 1st in triple jump (32'1.25"), 2nd in 400-meter dash (1:04.00)

Isabelle Smith: 5th in 100-meter hurdles (18.74), 8th in high jump (4'2"), 9th in 300-meter hurdles (58.82)

Jacey Larson: 10th in shot put (26'0"), 21st in discus (50'1")

Kailee Magsam: 3rd in 400-meter dash (1:04.06)

Libby Salentine: 4th in shot put (30'8"), 5th in discus (84'6")

Maddie Harbott: 5th in 3200-meter run (14:26.94)

Marissa Haugen: 9th in shot put (26'0"), 14th in discus (60'6")

McKayla Brown: 7th in 3200-meter run (14:27.39)

Megan Haugen: 12th in 800-meter run (3:07.74)

Miryah Epema: 18th in 100-meter dash (16.81)

Naomi Olson: 9th in 800-meter run (3:02.99)

Olivia Huck: 7th in 1600-meter run (6:51.24)

4x100-meter relay: 2nd (54.21)

4x200-meter relay: 1st (1:48.83)

4x400-meter relay: 2nd (4:29.71)

4x800-meter relay: 1st (11:35.10)

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Andrew MacGregor: 2nd in pole vault (9'7")

Caden Boike: 5th in shot put (31'1"), 7th in long jump (16'3")

Cameron Weiland: 6th in 400-meter dash (1:00.13)

Carter Coauette: 2nd in 400-meter dash (55.91)

Easton Tangquist: 6th in high jump (5'1")

Ethan Boll: 2nd in long jump (17'6"), 3rd in 200-meter dash (24.24)

Gabe Montieth: 4th in pole vault (9'1"), 5th in triple jump (33'1.5")

Greg Gonzalez: 1st in shot put (39'4"), 2nd in discus (97'6")

Karsten Isaacson: 2nd in 800-meter dash (2:18.61), 4th in high jump (5'5")

Noah Kiel: 1st in 200-meter dash (22.61), 2nd in 100-meter dash (11.21)

Omar Petithomme: 8th in discus (74'11"), 12th in shot put (26'10")

Sam Stewart: 6th in shot put (30'4"), 10th in discus (64'6")

Thor Harbott: 2nd in 3200-meter run (11:39.35)

4x100-meter relay: 1st (46.08)

4x200-meter relay: 4th (1:42.58)

4x400-meter relay: 1st (3:49.27)

4x800-meter relay: 1st (10:59.00)

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Crookston 191.5

2. Park Christian 150

3. Ada-Borup/West 98.5

4. Red Lake County 92

5. Fertile-Beltrami 82.5

6. Climax-Fisher/Sacred Heart 45.5

7. Rothsay 6

8. Mahnomen-Waubun 1

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. Crookston 147

2. Park Christian 134

3. Ada-Borup/West 102

4. Rothsay 88

T-5. Red Lake County 54

T-5. Climax-Fisher/Sacred Heart 54

7. Fertile-Beltrami 51

8. Mahnomen-Waubun 5

