Brock Reller named to D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team

Minnesota Crookston senior right fielder Brock Reller was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association Central Region Second Team.

Reller was an All-NSIC First Team honoree for the Golden Eagles, leading the team with a .338 batting average, 17 home runs, 49 RBIs, 48 hits, an .803 slugging percentage and a 1.251 on-base plus slugging percentage. Reller led the NSIC this season in home runs, and became UMC's all-time leading home run hitter earlier this season.

Reller helped lead UMC to a 26-12 record and its first-ever national ranking. The Golden Eagles rose as high as No. 18 in the NCBWA Division II Poll this season.

Reller is the third player in Minnesota Crookston history to be named All-Region. Reed Hjelle was named to the First Team in 2018 and 2019, and Kenny Perez earned Second Team honors in 2016.

Dusty Stroup of the Central Missouri was named D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year. Zach Parish of Missouri Southern State was named the D2CCA Central Region Pitcher of the Year.

Reller was joined on the teams by 10 other NSIC players. Will Olson of Augustana and Joey Werner, Jon Ludwig, Collin Denk and Nick Altermatt of Minnesota State were all named to the first team. Carter Howell and Ryan Jares of Augustana, Jarod Wandersee of Concordia-St. Paul, Austin Savary of Winona State and Hunter Even of Minnesota State were selected to the second team.

