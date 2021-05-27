34 UMC student-athletes named to NSIC Spring All-Academic Teams

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston had 34 student-athletes earn 2021 NSIC Spring All-Academic Team honors. In addition, 21 student-athletes garnered placement on the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

The 34 student-athletes mark one of the highest totals for the Golden Eagles in school history. The total is up from 28 during the spring of 2020 and 25 during the spring of 2019. Minnesota Crookston had 66 student-athletes honored on NSIC All-Academic Teams throughout the 2020-21 school year.

The baseball team had 17 student-athletes named to the NSIC All-Academic Team: Ben Thoma (R-Jr., Clearbrook, Minn.), Bobby Chu (R-Sr., Redwood City, Calif.), Sunny Resnick (So., Twin Valley, Minn.), Trace Brayton (So., Prentice, Wis.), Landyn Swenson (R-Sr., Devils Lake, N.D.), Chad Musser (R-Jr., Plymouth, Minn.), Trey Larimer (So., Thompson, N.D.), Jack Peppel (So., Olivia, Minn.), Mason Ruhlman (R-Sr., Algonac, Mich.), Eli Jung (Sr., Dickinson, N.D.), Anthony Lupa (So., Brule, Wis.), Jayden Grover (R-Sr., Cooperstown, N.D.), Matt Nelson (R-So., Afton, Minn.), Conner Richardson (R-So., Grand Forks, N.D.), Garrett Hohn (R-Sr., Wausau, Wis.), Brad Morris (R-Jr., Auckland, New Zealand) and Brock Reller (Sr., Grand Forks, N.D.

Thoma, Chu, Resnick, Brayton, Swenson, Musser, Larimer, Peppel, Ruhlman and Jung were all named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

The men’s golf team was represented by Ben Trostad (Jr., Crookston, Minn.), Connor Humble (Sr., Rosemount, Minn.), Keegan Poppenberg (So., Esko, Minn.) and Matt Moroz (So., Edmonton, Alberta). Trostad and Humble were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

The women’s golf team honorees were Peyton Hennen (So., Morris, Minn.), Madi Andring (So., Hawley, Minn.) and Marlee Steffes (Sr., Fertile, Minn.). Hennen was selected to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

The softball team had eight honorees: Gabriella Blomdahl (So., Duluth, Minn.), Kamryn Frisk (RHP, Anchorage, Alaska), Alyssa Stillman (So., Hortonville, Wis.), Dana Zarn (So., Winnipeg, Manitoba), Leah Macias (Jr., West Covina, Calif.), Hannah Macias (Jr., West Covina, Calif.), Darian Pancirov (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev.), and Alina Avalos (So., Riverside, Calif.). Blomdahl, Frisk, Stillman, Zarn, Leah Macias and Hannah Macias were all named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

The tennis team was represented by Samantha Hartung (Sr., Albany, Minn.) and Ashley Chomyn (So., Winnipeg, Manitoba). Both were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced that 943 student-athletes have earned NSIC All-Academic honors for the 2021 spring athletic season; 577 student-athletes were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, while 366 earned NSIC All-Academic Team honors.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.

Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.

