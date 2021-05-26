Pirates fall to Sacred Heart, 16-6

EAST GRAND FORKS — The Crookston softball team fell to Sacred Heart, 16-6, on a windy and occasionally rainy afternoon in East Grand Forks.

The Pirates (4-15) had 10 hits but couldn't keep up with the Eagles, who scored at least three runs in each inning.

Crookston came within 7-5 in the third inning after Jenna Coauette hit an out-of-the-park home run and Aleah Bienek singled home a run, but Sacred Heart scored five runs in the third inning, its highest-scoring frame.

Addie Fee went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored at the top of the Pirates' lineup. Coauette drove in two runs on 1-for-3 hitting. Emma Boll went 2-for-2 with a run. Emily Bowman went 1-for-2 with a run. Emilee Tate scored a run.

Coauette allowed 12 hits in four innings in the circle.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will take on Northern Freeze in Greenbush on Thursday, May 27 in an Agassiz Valley Conference game to end the regular season. They're currently awaiting seeding for the Section 8AA Tournament as well, which will be released sometime this week.

SACRED HEART 16, CROOKSTON 6 (5)

Crookston 1-2-2-1-0—6-10-3

Sacred Heart 3-4-5-4-X—16-12-0

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.