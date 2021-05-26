Six Pirates compete in section individual tournament

While the Crookston boys' tennis team saw its team season come to an end in the semifinals of the Section 8A tournament with a 4-3 loss to Minnewaska Area on Monday, six Pirates took the court in the individual portion of the tournament Tuesday in Grand Forks, N.D.

Jack Garmen and Mason Owens, the No. 4 seed in the doubles bracket, cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Blake Brehmer and Max Young of Benson in the first round. In the quarterfinals, they fell to Fergus Falls' duo of Noah Tarczon and Matt Niblock, the No. 5 seed in a hard-fought match, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

All of the other Pirates competing Tuesday were defeated in straight sets.

No. 11 seeds Isaac Thomforde and Nathan Kelly lost 6-2, 6-1 to Damon Uhde and Nik VanDyke of Minnewaska Area. In singles, No. 6 Erik Coauette lost his opening match to Ethan Quelle of Minnewaska Area, 7-5, 6-0, and No. 13 Evan Christensen fell to Josh Petersen of Perham 6-0, 6-0.

UP NEXT: The Pirates did not have any state qualifiers for the 2021 season, but will return their entire roster in 2021 as they did not have a senior on the roster.

Crookston did have eight juniors this season, including Christensen, Coauette, Garmen and Owens.

