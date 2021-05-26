Miller throws shutout as Pirates beat Ada-Borup, 13-0, to cap off regular season

The Crookston baseball team continues to peak at the right time.

The Pirates routed Ada-Borup, 13-0, in their regular-season finale Tuesday afternoon in Ada, extending their winning streak to four games behind a shutout by Jacob Miller and a 3-for-3, three-RBI game by Carter Bruggeman.

Crookston (9-9) had 12 hits in 26 at-bats and reached base 11 times via walk or hit-by-pitch in the run-rule victory over the Cougars.

The Pirates pounced in the first two innings, scoring six runs in the first and five in the second. They scored two more runs in the fifth inning and Miller finished off an 81-pitch, four-hit shutout the same inning to end the game.

Bruggeman crossed the plate twice in addition to his performance in the batters' box. Ethan Boll also had three hits, scoring two runs, and also stole three bases. Miller and Gunnar Gunderson drove in two runs, as did Austin Trinkle, who had three hit-by-pitches. Cade DeLeon and Jacob Hesby each scored two runs.

Eight different Crookston players crossed the plate.

UP NEXT: The Pirates have all but locked up the No. 5 seed in Section 8AA North, and will likely take on Thief River Falls (7-9, 6-4) in the first round of the section tournament next week. The Prowlers swept Crookston in a doubleheader on May 7.

CROOKSTON 13, ADA-BORUP 0 (5)

Crookston 6-5-0-0-2—13-12-1

Ada-Borup 0-0-0-0-0—0-4-2

WP: Jacob Miller (5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

LP: Cameron Spaeth (1.1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 1 K)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.