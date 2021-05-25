Pirates host North Fore Conference triangular, finish second

The Crookston girls' golf team took the course with 18 golfers at Monday's North Fore Conference triangular at Minakwa Golf Course in Crookston.

The Pirates finished second in the nine-hole event with a score of 204, placing seven strokes behind East Grand Forks and 20 strokes ahead of Thief River Falls.

Crookston's highest finishers were Hannah Brouse, who shot a 48 to finish tied for second, and Morgan Nelson, who tied for fourth with 50.

Kayla Thompson of East Grand Forks shot a 47 to take first place individually.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be at Twin Pines Golf Course in Bagley for the Pre-Subsection meet on Wednesday, May 26.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Hannah Brouse 48 (+11)

Morgan Nelson 50 (+13)

Sophia Rezac 51 (+14)

Grace Fischer 52 (+15)

Ava Martin 53 (+16)

Halle Nicholas 53 (+16)

Samantha Rezac 53 (+16)

Abby Borowicz 57 (+20)

Coral Brekken 58 (+21)

Emelia Hoerner 59 (+22)

Lucy Smith 59 (+22)

Mackenzie Aamoth 61 (+24)

Madelyn Anderson 63 (+26)

Taylor Schulz 63 (+26)

Taylor Wieland 63 (+26)

Georgia Sanders 66 (+29)

Jenna Seaver 66 (+29)

Brekken Tull 67 (+30)

TEAM RESULTS

1. East Grand Forks 197 (+49)

2. Crookston 204 (+56)

3. Thief River Falls 224 (+76)

