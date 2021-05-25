Pirates upset Benson before falling to Minnewaska Area in section tournament

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Crookston boys' tennis team pulled off one shocker Monday and almost pulled off another.

The Pirates, the sixth seed in the Section 8A Team Tournament, upset No. 3 Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 4-3, in the quarterfinals at Riverside Park Monday morning.

That earned them the right to take on No. 2 Minnewaska Area with a berth in the section title match on the line. Minnewaska had beaten Crookston 7-0 on May 1 in Moorhead but the Pirates took it to the Lakers this time, coming up just short in a 4-3 loss at University Park in Grand Forks.

Crookston (4-17), which fell to the Braves 4-3 on May 1, turned the tables with strong doubles play. Jack Garmen and Mason Owens rolled to a quick win at No. 1, as did George French and Xander Kuchan at No. 3. At No. 2, Evan Christensen and Nathan Kelly came back from losing the first set to win the next two.

Benson/KMS won at No. 1, 2 and 3 singles but Reggie Winjum made short work of his opponent at the No. 4 spot.

Garmen and Owens, Christensen and Kelly and Winjum all picked up wins against the Lakers in the section semifinals, all doing so in straight sets and at the same spots they played at against Benson.

However, Minnewaska Area won the remaining four matches in straight sets to knock out the Pirates and advance to the section championship.

Crookston won four out of its last eight matches after an 0-13 start to the season.

UP NEXT: While the Pirates' team season is over, six Pirates will be competing in the Section 8A Individual Tournament, which begins Tuesday afternoon.

Erik Coauette was seeded sixth in the singles bracket and will take on Minnewaska Area's Ethan Quelle. Christensen, the 13th seed, drew Josh Peterson of Perham as his opening matchup.

In the doubles bracket, the No. 4-seeded Garmen and Owens will take on Max Young and Blake Brehmer of Benson, while Kelly and Isaac Thomforde, the No. 11 seed, will go up against Damon Uhde and Nik VanDyke of Minnewaska Area.

CROOKSTON 4, BENSON/KMS 3

No. 1 singles: Taylor Duncan (Benson) def. Erik Coauette 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 singles: Peyton LeClair (Benson) def. Isaac Thomforde 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 singles: Hunter LeClair (Benson) def. Joey Brule 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 singles: Reggie Winjum (Crookston) def. Matthew Thompson 6-3, 6-1

No. 1 doubles: Jack Garmen and Mason Owens (Crookston) def. Blake Brehmer and Tyler Hadfield 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 doubles: Evan Christensen and Nathan Kelly (Crookston) def. Mason Bakke and Max Young 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 doubles: George French and Xander Kuchan (Crookston) def. Harold Habben and Joseph Yu 6-2, 6-2

MINNEWASKA AREA 4, CROOKSTON 3

No. 1 singles: Tate Reichmann (Minnewaska) def. Erik Coauette 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles: Gannon Walsh (Minnewaska) def. Isaac Thomforde 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 singles: Ethan Quelle (Minnewaska) def. Joey Brule 6-2, 6-0

No. 4 singles: Reggie Winjum (Crookston) def. Teerzin Dahl 7-5, 6-2

No. 1 doubles: Jack Garmen and Mason Owens (Crookston) def. Damon Uhde and Nik VanDyke 6-

No. 2 doubles: Evan Christensen and Nathan Kelly (Crookston) def. Aidan Maanum and Logan Maanum 6-3, 6-0

No. 3 doubles: Connor Quelle and Logan Palmer (Minnewaska) def. George French and Xander Kuchan 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

