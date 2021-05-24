Pirates fall to East Polk, 5-2, in final home game

The Crookston softball team lost to East Polk, 5-2, in its final home game of the regular season Monday afternoon at Donnie Lauf Field.

Monday's defeat was worlds away from the Pirates' second game of the season, in which they lost to the North Stars 28-2 at the Badger/Greenbush-Middle River tournament, or even their 12th, a 15-5 loss to East Polk in Erskine.

Instead, Crookston (4-14, 0-9 Section 8AA) continued to show the improvement it's shown over the last two weeks, during which it's won four out of its last six.

Most of the game's scoring took place in the first two innings. Jenna Coauette answered an early 1-0 East Polk lead with an RBI double to score Kenze Epema in the first inning. The North Stars (12-4, 5-1 section) responded with three runs in the second, but Addie Fee drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-2 and score Emma Boll.

Crookston had the bases loaded with one out after Fee's walk, but was unable to score again.

Neither team had another hit until the bottom of the fifth inning, as pitching was Monday's story. The Pirates had Coauette, who struck out eight and allowed just two earned runs over seven innings. East Polk had Brynlea Mahlen, who gave up two hits and struck out six.

The North Stars added an insurance run in the seventh inning and retired Crookston in order in the bottom half.

Epema had two of the Pirates' three hits and Coauette had the other. Fee reached base twice on walks.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will travel to East Grand Forks on Tuesday, May 25 to take on Sacred Heart (5-12).

EAST POLK 5, CROOKSTON 2

East Polk 1-3-0-0-0-0-1—5-8-0

Crookston 1-1-0-0-0-0-0—2-3-2

WP: Brynlea Mahlen (7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 6 K)

LP: Jenna Coauette (7.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K)

