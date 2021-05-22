Section 8A boys' tennis tournament seedings released

Times Report

The seedings for the Section 8A boys' tennis team and individual tournaments were released Thursday morning.

Crookston received the No. 6 seed as a team. In the singles tournament, junior Erik Coauette was seeded sixth and junior Evan Christensen 13th. In doubles, juniors Jack Garmen and Mason Owens earned the No. 4 seed, while freshman Isaac Thomforde and sophomore Nathan Kelly were seeded 11th.

The Pirates (3-16, 2-8 Section 8A) will take on No. 3 seed Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 24 at Riverside Park in Grand Forks, N.D.

Coauette will face Ethan Quelle of Minnewaska Area in his opening matchup, while Christensen takes on Josh Peterson of Perham. In doubles, Garmen and Owens are set to face Benson's Blake Brehmer and Max Young, while Kelly and Thomforde will play Minnewaska Area's Damon Uhde and Nik VanDyke.

The team tournament is a single-elimination format, with the semifinals on Monday afternoon and the final Tuesday morning. The individual tournament will begin afterwards and conclude Wednesday with the top two finishers in singles and doubles both going to state.

SECTION 8A TEAM TOURNAMENT

No. 1 Thief River Falls vs. No. 8 Osakis (10 a.m. Monday, Choice Health and Fitness, Grand Forks, N.D.)

No. 4 Fergus Falls vs. No. 5 East Grand Forks (10 a.m. Monday, East Grand Forks Senior High School)

No. 3 Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs. No. 6 Crookston (10 a.m. Monday, Riverside Park, Grand Forks)

No. 2 Minnewaska Area vs. No. 7 Perham (10 a.m. Monday, University Park, Grand Forks)

Thief River Falls/Osakis vs. Fergus Falls/East Grand Forks (2:30 p.m. Monday, EGF High)

Benson/Crookston vs. Minnewaska Area/Perham (2:30 p.m. Monday, University Park)

Section 8A Championship (9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Choice Health and Fitness)

