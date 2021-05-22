Reller, Richardson, Zimmerman named to NSIC All-Tournament team

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston baseball team had three players named to the NSIC All-Tournament Team.

Right fielder Brock Reller, right-handed pitcher Conner Richardson and centerfielder Will Zimmerman became the Golden Eagles' first representatives on the all-tournament team in program history.

Reller, the NSIC's leading home-run hitter, went 9-for-21 at the plate over UMC's five games in the conference tournament. He hit three home runs, drove in eight runs and crossed the plate seven times.

Richardson made two starts in the tournament, posting a 0.00 earned-run average in 13.1 innings with six strikeouts and allowing just 10 hits.

Zimmerman batted .364 in 22 at-bats in the tournament. He hit a home run, a double and had three RBIs in addition to four stolen bases.

Zimmerman, Richardson and Reller joined Joey Werner (Minnesota State), Teddy Petersen (Minnesota State), Ty Denzer (Minnesota State), Jon Ludwig (Minnesota State), Carter Howell (Augustana), Christian Kuzemka (Augustana), Jaxon Rosencranz (Augustana) and Tate Wallat (St. Cloud State) as the members of the NSIC All-Tournament Team.

Minnesota State won the tournament title by beating Augustana on Friday afternoon, earning the NSIC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles (26-12), whose tournament run ended with a loss to Augustana on Thursday, have an outside shot at being selected to the NCAA Tournament. They will learn their ultimate fate with the selection show Sunday night at 9 p.m.

