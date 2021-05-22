Pirates' rally falls short in 7-5 loss to East Grand Forks

The Crookston softball team's four-game winning streak came to an end Friday afternoon, although it didn't happen without a fight.

The Pirates rallied from a 5-0 deficit to bring the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning, but East Grand Forks held on for a 7-5 victory at Donnie Lauf Field to spoil Senior Day.

Crookston (4-13, 0-8 Section 8AA) fell behind early, allowing one run in the second and two apiece in the third and fourth innings. A two-run double by East Grand Forks' leadoff hitter gave the Green Wave a 5-0 lead headed into the bottom of the fourth.

Reese Swanson got the Pirates on the board with an RBI triple, and an inning later, Kenze Epema singled on a liner to the left side to drive home two more runs.

In the sixth inning, the Green Wave (7-9, 3-6 Section 8AA) scored two runs in response, both coming on a line drive by Ella Eggers, who was also the winning pitcher.

Crookston made one final push in the bottom of the seventh inning. Addie Fee worked a walk and Epema hit a single, and Amber Cymbaluk drove both of them home to cut EGF"s lead in half. Eggers, though, retired Jenna Coauette and Swanson to end the game.

The top of the Pirates' lineup did most of their damage. Cymbaluk was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Epema went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Swanson was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Fee drew two walks and scored both times. Coauette and Aleah Bienek both crossed the plate as well.

Coauette pitched the whole game for the Pirates, allowing nine hits and striking out one in seven innings.

Friday's game was Senior Day for Crookston, which honored its seniors Cymbaluk, Epema and Emma Boll.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will host East Polk (11-4, 4-1 Section 8AA) on Monday, May 24 (4:30 p.m.) in their final home game of the regular season.

Crookston fell to the North Stars, 28-2, at the BGMR Day in the Park tournament on April 17, and lost to them 15-5 in Erskine on May 11.

EAST GRAND FORKS 7, CROOKSTON 5

East Grand Forks 0-1-2-2-0-2-0—7-9-0

Crookston 0-0-0-1-2-0-2—5-6-0

WP: Ella Eggers (7.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K)

LP: Jenna Coauette (7.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 1 K)

