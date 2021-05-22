Pirates place sixth in Fergus Falls, third straight meet with lowest score of season

The Crookston girls' golf team outdid itself once again.

While the Pirates finished sixth out of seven teams at the Fergus Falls Invitational on Friday at Pebble Lake Golf Course, they shot a 81-over-par 369, by far their best score of the season.

Friday was the third consecutive meet in which Crookston shot its lowest score of the season. It posted a 396 at Bemidji Town and Country Club on May 12, and won the East Grand Forks Invitational on Monday by shooting a 390.

The Pirates also had two golfers break 90 strokes and three golfers under 100 for the first time all season.

Joslynn Leach shot an 84, finishing in 11th place to lead Crookston. Leach parred eight holes and carded only two double bogeys en route to her lowest round this year.

Sophia Rezac became the first non-Leach Pirate to turn in a sub-90 round with her 88, which placed her in a tie for 16th.

Hannah Brouse broke 100 for a fourth consecutive meet, tying for 24th with a season-best score of 94.

Ava Martin, who tied for 35th, put up her best score of the season with a 103. Grace Fischer, who finished tied for 40th, carded a 105. Samantha Rezac shot a 113 and tied for 47th.

Detroit Lakes cruised to victory, beating second-place Pequot Lakes by 38 strokes. The Lakers also had the top two individual finishers in McKenna Mallow (74) and Hanna Knoop (75).

UP NEXT: The Pirates will host the Crookston Triangular at Minakwa Golf Course on Monday, May 24. It will be their final time at their home course for the season.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Joslynn Leach 42-42—84 (+12)

Sophia Rezac 45-43—88 (+16)

Hannah Brouse 47-47—94 (+22)

Ava Martin 52-51—103 (+31)

Grace Fischer 52-53—105 (+33)

Samantha Rezac 59-54—113 (+41)

TEAM RESULTS

1. Detroit Lakes 308 (+20)

2. Pequot Lakes 346 (+58)

3. Fergus Falls 348 (+60)

4. Staples-Motley 360 (+72)

5. Moorhead 366 (+78)

6. Crookston 369 (+81)

7. Roseau 394 (+106)

